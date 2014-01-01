A bold move for art

The St Clair property is home to art collector Jan Warburton who says she wanted to create a sense of surprise and anticipation:

I liked the idea that you come into a house and it opens up to you.

Jan Warburton. Photo: Christine O'Connor Jan Warburton. Photo: Christine O'Connor

In a move that was driven by her expanding art collection and the opposite of the downsizing trend popular among her peers, Ms Warburton shifted from a smaller house to the 400sq m, three-storey home in May last year.

The painting near the kitchen is by Australian indigenous artist Minnie Pwerle. The painting near the kitchen is by Australian indigenous artist Minnie Pwerle.

The concept for it came from Saunders Arkitektur in Norway — she met founder Todd Saunders when he was in New Zealand judging an architecture competition — with initial input from Wanaka architect Sarah Ritchie. The design was then developed and completed by Dunedin-based Bell + Co Architecture.