The Government appears to share that view.

Budget 2021 included $70million in new operational funding for the programme.

Then-Police Minister Poto Williams said that by understanding ‘‘what works for Maori works for everyone’’, Te Pae Oraka was a key enabler of a more humane criminal justice system.

But National Party police spokesman Simeon Brown was critical, saying 59% of people being referred failed to complete their programme.

‘‘Alternative resolutions have a place for low-level offending, however the Government also needs to ensure people who are referred to these services are completing the requirements of the programme and not getting away with a light touch,’’ he said.

An evaluation published in 2019 showed the programme reduced harm from reoffending by 22%.

Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham recently sat in on a panel where a person was appearing on driving matters.

The man attended with his partner and they were both really nervous beforehand, he said.

‘‘At the end of that process, both peoplewere effusive in how they described the way they had been treated through that hour, the difference in the experience as opposed to some more traditional modes of accountability in the system, and were really positive.

It’s quite powerful. It was only an hour, they came in quite nervous and they left with their mana intact and uplifted.’’

He felt there was a more powerful connection between the offender and victim than might otherwise occur in a more traditional setting.

‘‘The court system, in terms of serious offending, has its place, and everyone understands that, but I think the magic or the mana of Te Pae Oraka might be grounded in those principles or values that are so apparent in Te Ao Maori.’’

If there were going to be better outcomes, particularly for Maori, then it was important mana whenua were involved from the start, he said.

There are plans to potentially expand that magic to programmes for rangatahi and low-level family violence.

I think the system is really open to thinking about new ways of criminal justice and criminal justice outcomes. If we keep on doing the same thing, we’ll get the same results.’’

