For the less hardy among us, it takes hot summer days to contemplate an invigorating “dip in the briny”. In the 19th and early 20th centuries saltwater swimming baths became popular in coastal towns and cities. It was a challenging business and success relied on convenience, pool size, shelter, water quality and temperature, attractive surroundings, and clean, comfortable and safe facilities. In Dunedin this proved difficult to get right, but the popularity nonetheless of the saltwater baths laid the ground for the subsequent Moray Place Baths and their successor, our Moana Pool. Here are some of them:
Dunedin’s first commercial saltwater baths complex, seen in this late 1868 photograph, was at Vauxhall jetty (outlined in red), part of Henry Farley’s Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens (outlined in yellow), accessed by ferry from the Jetty St jetties (outlined in blue). Large enough for segregated swimming, the men’s pool opened New Year’s Day 1864 and the women and children’s later in January. There were cold saltwater pools, heated fresh and saltwater plunge baths, changing rooms, a saloon, ladies’ refreshments room and a 500-seat grandstand. By the late 1870s the remains of the baths had all but disappeared and later proposals to rebuild there came to nothing. For more, see the Otago Daily Times story “The rise and fall of Vauxhall Gardens” and Ian Dougherty’s “Vauxhall Gardens: Dunedin’s Notorious Victorian Pleasure Gardens”.
Dunedin jetty and Stock Exchange.
Collection of Toitū Otago Settlers Museum (DC3452).
Dunedin jetty and Stock Exchange.
The Pelichet Bay (City) Baths (outlined in red) were built by Dunedin City Council in late 1867, alongside the jetty jutting out below Albany St (roughly this location today). Up to 3m deep at high tide, this was only suitable for less able swimmers at low tide. Like other baths at this time without segregated pools, there were different opening times for men and women. In early years wide gaps between the timber palings invited octopuses and sharks, and an 1871 petition to the council on this made it into British newspapers. The exposed, “out-of-the way” position, disrepair, and encroaching reclamation led to disuse, and the baths were already partially buried in sludge when dismantled in 1883.
The first Port Chalmers Saltwater Baths (location circled in orange) opened in late 1883 on Back Beach, offering distance from visiting sharks. This enclosure was removed in 1906 after falling into disuse and the second baths (shown circled in red) operated from 1910 until the 1920s. Left without a pool, Port Chalmers School asked the Harbour Board for the use of a dock to teach swimming.
The Logan Point Baths (outlined in red) were built within Pelichet Bay late in 1884, replacing the Pelichet Bay Baths further offshore. Earlier proposals to build on reclaimed land at the bottom of St Andrew Street were prevented by cost, despite concerns about silting in Pelichet Bay, which proved founded. Like their predecessor they became a “reservoir of mud”, and the leasee tried to lease the shoreline nearby to stop people swimming in better conditions for free. The structures were removed in 1902.
The St Clair Saltwater Baths opened on the same day as the Logan Point Baths, but enjoyed a better fate. Built in 1884 by Caversham Borough Council, their worth to the wider city, with good public transport, saw a £300 donation by the DCC. Whereas the other offshore baths used timber piles for enclosure, here it was formed by carving rock. Originally cold, the baths were heated from the 1960s. Successful from the start, they are the only saltwater pool still operating in Dunedin, and one of just four in New Zealand.
A detail from St Clair Beach, near Dunedin, 1888, Dunedin, by Burton Brothers. Te Papa (C.011950)
The 1885 Ravensbourne Saltwater Baths (outlined in red) are glimpsed at high tide, with dressing sheds reading “Baths”. Enclosed by the shore, a stone breakwater on the Port Chalmers side, and open-slatted fencing on remaining sides, the pool was slightly larger than average at 60m by 30m, had a sandy bottom and a depth of 1.5-2.5m at high tide. They were served by nearby Ravensbourne Railway Station, and patrons got discounted train fares. Despite having cleaner, warmer water than the “useless” Logan Point Baths, these baths fell into disuse after 1906.
The Victoria Baths (later Morgan’s Baths) opened in 1894 with open-air (cold) and covered, heated (tepid) baths. Unlike the others they stood on reclaimed land, unaffected by tides, as saltwater was piped from nearby Milburn cement works. They closed in 1907 when land reclamation and railway realignment cut the water supply. However, their popularity, despite being accessed along a muddy track in dark and “unsightly” surroundings, helped justify the construction of new heated baths in Moray Place.
Morgan’s Baths in the foreground. Dunedin from Logans Point, circa 1902, Otago, by Muir & Moodie. Purchased 1943. Te Papa (PA.000184)
Text, photographs and concept by Jonathan Howard
Page Design: Mathew Patchett