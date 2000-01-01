The St Clair Saltwater Baths opened on the same day as the Logan Point Baths, but enjoyed a better fate. Built in 1884 by Caversham Borough Council, their worth to the wider city, with good public transport, saw a £300 donation by the DCC. Whereas the other offshore baths used timber piles for enclosure, here it was formed by carving rock. Originally cold, the baths were heated from the 1960s. Successful from the start, they are the only saltwater pool still operating in Dunedin, and one of just four in New Zealand.

A detail from St Clair Beach, near Dunedin, 1888, Dunedin, by Burton Brothers. Te Papa (C.011950)