Success story . . . For a threatened species, mohua have a relatively high reproductive rate. Each year they can lay up to four eggs and once these have hatched and fledged the pair can raise another brood. After a serious decline largely due to rat predation, today there are small scattered Fiordland populations, Southland-Otago hill-country populations and those on offshore Islands.

Crunching crabs . . . The Stewart Island weka is a large, brown flightless bird that has a famously feisty and curious personality.

Up close . . . Jane Dawber and Ate Heineman enjoy watching a kereru sitting above the track.