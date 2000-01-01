Nestled in Stewart Island’s Paterson Inlet, Ulva Island
Nestled in Stewart Island’s Paterson Inlet, Ulva Island is a short boat ride from Oban’s Golden Bay. Managed by the Department of Conservation and supported by the Ulva Island Charitable Trust, it is one of the few predator-free sanctuaries in New Zealand. Since the eradication of rats, Ulva Island is now home to rare and endangered birds, including the South Island saddleback, the yellowhead, rifleman, the Stewart Island robin and the Stewart Island brown kiwi. A figure-eight network of pathways allows easy access to explore the pristine bush and bountiful birdlife. Otago Daily Times illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery took his camera for a walk on the island in the first week of this year.
Lancewood for lunch . . . Kakariki, the red-crowned parakeet, was widespread throughout the mainland last century but today is very rare there and only common on islands free of mammalian predators.
A noisy song bird . . . Thirty saddleback (tieke) were released on Ulva Island in May 2000.
Success story . . . For a threatened species, mohua have a relatively high reproductive rate. Each year they can lay up to four eggs and once these have hatched and fledged the pair can raise another brood. After a serious decline largely due to rat predation, today there are small scattered Fiordland populations, Southland-Otago hill-country populations and those on offshore Islands.
Crunching crabs . . . The Stewart Island weka is a large, brown flightless bird that has a famously feisty and curious personality.
Up close . . . Jane Dawber and Ate Heineman enjoy watching a kereru sitting above the track.
In fine voice . . . A South Island robin (toutouwai) bachelor will sing for up to 30 minutes to attract a female.
Blink and miss it . . . The shy brown creeper (pipipi) move about in groups in the forest and scrub, calling to each other constantly as they hunt for food.
Looking at you . . . A wood pigeon (kereru) shows little fear of passing humans.
Ulva Island in Paterson Inlet, Stewart Island.
Photos: Stephen Jaquiery
Page design: Mathew Patchett
