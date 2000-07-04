Driving inland from Dunedin, cresting high farmland surrounding what once was Shannon, reveals the snow-swathed Rock and Pillar range that bounds the eastward edge of schist-strewn Strath Taieri and bends the tarseal northward towards hardy, hospitable Middlemarch.

Where the township’s houses peter out, a right turn leads back into the countryside, across the Taieri River and along evocative Moonlight Rd. Off the seal and on to loose gravel not far beyond what looks like a small volcano topped by a lone pine, known to locals as Smooth Cone, if you know where to stop and which direction to look, there below, free of the schist tors dotted around it, is a bowl of land often greener than the surrounding taupe-dry hills.

This is Foulden Maar; the shallow, up-to-1km-wide, grass-covered remains of a once-deep, Miocene-era lake that preserves a more than 120,000-year record of life in New Zealand 23 million years ago.

The site’s significance has only come to light this millennium. But in 20 short years (the flutter of a geologic time scale eyelash) Foulden Maar has gone from barely interesting, to globally unique, to primed for exploitation, to mired in debt and controversy.

All the fuss, from all perspectives, is over the white material lying beneath the grass, filling the ancient lake, paleontologist Daphne Lee says.

Assoc Prof Daphne Lee. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH Assoc Prof Daphne Lee. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The honorary associate professor of geology at the University of Otago has been researching Foulden Maar for more than two decades. She is also lead author of the soon-to-be-published Fossil Treasures of Foulden Maar — A window Into Miocene Zealandia.

That white substance, Prof Lee says, is a rich deposit of diatomite, created by the single-celled diatom algae that bloomed on the lake and then sank to the bottom each year for more than a thousand centuries.

The site has been known for at least 150 years.

A July 4, 1910 report in the Otago Daily Times. A July 4, 1910 report in the Otago Daily Times.

Prof Lee has read an 1875 Otago goldfields report that makes passing mention of ‘‘diatomaceous earth’’ on the Strath Taieri. Then, in July 1910, there was a report in the Otago Daily Times of 385 bags of this diatomite being sent to England for uses as varied as polishing powder and the manufacture of dynamite. The same article quoted R. Speight, assistant curator of Canterbury Museum, who said the scale of the Middlemarch deposit could make it ‘‘one of the most important in the world’’.

Robert Speight. PHOTO: ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY Robert Speight. PHOTO: ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY

Annual national mining reports in the early 1940s recorded a few tonnes of diatomite being excavated and sold.

Plant microfossils at Foulden Hill were mentioned in a 1960 scientific report. An unpublished master of science thesis, submitted in 1965, reported fish and leaf fossils at the site.

From 1970 onwards, University of Otago geology department staff took students on regular field trips to Foulden Hill.

Then, on July 4, 2000, 90 years to the day since its first report, the ODT stated consent had been granted for a diatomite mine at the site.

During the 1980s, Dr Lee visited the area a few times as a PhD student. But the breakthrough discovery did not come until 2003, ironically, with the help of a mining company.

‘‘I, and some colleagues, was organising a field trip for a Geological Society of New Zealand conference.

‘‘We went up there [to the site]. And we hadn’t realised, but a new mining company had taken over and they had dug a fresh face of diatomite.

‘‘When I’d been there before, we were scrambling around under trees and things — you could see that there were layers, but they were all weathered.

‘‘This was a beautiful, fresh face and one of my colleagues, Jon Lindqvist, said, ‘Wow, look at that layering. That’s a climate signal. Those are annual layers’.

‘‘We came back and he looked up some publications. Then we went back again, and again, and then took the field trip of people from all around the country.

‘‘And we started to realise this was actually a really important scientific site. We started finding these really beautiful fossils, like fossil flowers, lots more fish and fantastically preserved leaves and things.

‘‘So, it became obvious this really was a very, very important scientific site — which hadn’t really been appreciated before.’’