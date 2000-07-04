Foulden Maar holds globally unique fossil secrets revealing not just our ancient past but our possible future. Today, however, the future of the 23-million-year-old site near Middlemarch is far from certain, Associate Prof Daphne Lee tells Bruce Munro.
Driving inland from Dunedin, cresting high farmland surrounding what once was Shannon, reveals the snow-swathed Rock and Pillar range that bounds the eastward edge of schist-strewn Strath Taieri and bends the tarseal northward towards hardy, hospitable Middlemarch.
Where the township’s houses peter out, a right turn leads back into the countryside, across the Taieri River and along evocative Moonlight Rd. Off the seal and on to loose gravel not far beyond what looks like a small volcano topped by a lone pine, known to locals as Smooth Cone, if you know where to stop and which direction to look, there below, free of the schist tors dotted around it, is a bowl of land often greener than the surrounding taupe-dry hills.
This is Foulden Maar; the shallow, up-to-1km-wide, grass-covered remains of a once-deep, Miocene-era lake that preserves a more than 120,000-year record of life in New Zealand 23 million years ago.
The site’s significance has only come to light this millennium. But in 20 short years (the flutter of a geologic time scale eyelash) Foulden Maar has gone from barely interesting, to globally unique, to primed for exploitation, to mired in debt and controversy.
All the fuss, from all perspectives, is over the white material lying beneath the grass, filling the ancient lake, paleontologist Daphne Lee says.
The honorary associate professor of geology at the University of Otago has been researching Foulden Maar for more than two decades. She is also lead author of the soon-to-be-published Fossil Treasures of Foulden Maar — A window Into Miocene Zealandia.
That white substance, Prof Lee says, is a rich deposit of diatomite, created by the single-celled diatom algae that bloomed on the lake and then sank to the bottom each year for more than a thousand centuries.
The site has been known for at least 150 years.
Prof Lee has read an 1875 Otago goldfields report that makes passing mention of ‘‘diatomaceous earth’’ on the Strath Taieri. Then, in July 1910, there was a report in the Otago Daily Times of 385 bags of this diatomite being sent to England for uses as varied as polishing powder and the manufacture of dynamite. The same article quoted R. Speight, assistant curator of Canterbury Museum, who said the scale of the Middlemarch deposit could make it ‘‘one of the most important in the world’’.
Annual national mining reports in the early 1940s recorded a few tonnes of diatomite being excavated and sold.
Plant microfossils at Foulden Hill were mentioned in a 1960 scientific report. An unpublished master of science thesis, submitted in 1965, reported fish and leaf fossils at the site.
From 1970 onwards, University of Otago geology department staff took students on regular field trips to Foulden Hill.
Then, on July 4, 2000, 90 years to the day since its first report, the ODT stated consent had been granted for a diatomite mine at the site.
During the 1980s, Dr Lee visited the area a few times as a PhD student. But the breakthrough discovery did not come until 2003, ironically, with the help of a mining company.
‘‘I, and some colleagues, was organising a field trip for a Geological Society of New Zealand conference.
‘‘We went up there [to the site]. And we hadn’t realised, but a new mining company had taken over and they had dug a fresh face of diatomite.
‘‘When I’d been there before, we were scrambling around under trees and things — you could see that there were layers, but they were all weathered.
‘‘This was a beautiful, fresh face and one of my colleagues, Jon Lindqvist, said, ‘Wow, look at that layering. That’s a climate signal. Those are annual layers’.
‘‘We came back and he looked up some publications. Then we went back again, and again, and then took the field trip of people from all around the country.
‘‘And we started to realise this was actually a really important scientific site. We started finding these really beautiful fossils, like fossil flowers, lots more fish and fantastically preserved leaves and things.
‘‘So, it became obvious this really was a very, very important scientific site — which hadn’t really been appreciated before.’’
Fossil flower with in-situ pollen, that Jennifer Bannister discovered in one of several lumps of diatomite she had taken home to view under a microscope. Left: Tiny spores and pollen grains. PHOTO: JENNIFER BANNISTER
A fossil wasp from Foulden Maar. Preparation, photographing under ethanol and digital image stacking have revealed fine details of the insect’s antennae, legs and wings. PHOTO: UWE KAULFUSS
Fossilised leaf.
A fossil beetle from Foulden Maar. PHOTO: UWE KAULFUSS
Fossil flower with in-situ pollen, that Jennifer Bannister discovered in one of several lumps of diatomite she had taken home to view under a microscope. Left: Tiny spores and pollen grains. PHOTO: JENNIFER BANNISTER
A fossil wasp from Foulden Maar. Preparation, photographing under ethanol and digital image stacking have revealed fine details of the insect’s antennae, legs and wings. PHOTO: UWE KAULFUSS
Fossilised leaf.
A fossil beetle from Foulden Maar. PHOTO: UWE KAULFUSS
The university geologists applied for, and eventually got, a Marsden Fund grant that enabled them to take deep core samples, which helped them understand how and when the lake was created and then infilled.
So, 23 million years ago . . . there was a violent volcanic eruption when magma rising from kilometres below the surface hit a body of water, perhaps an aquifer,’’
Prof Lee explains.
The eruption threw pulverised rock high into the ancient sky, creating a crater more than 1km wide and up to 300m deep.
Over the next several millennia, this ice-cream-cone-shaped hole filled with water.
The top few tens of metres of this maar lake were oxygenated, but the rest of the water was anoxic. So, the diatoms that bloomed on the lake surface; any fish that swam in it; any insects, leaves and flowers that got blown into the water — anything that died there, fell to the bottom where, because there was no oxygen, it did not decay and was perfectly preserved beneath next year’s layer of expended diatoms. For at least 120,000 years. Until the whole lake had filled and was no more.
On top of the now shallow depression, younger gravels and other material were added.
‘‘The whole site was effectively — pickled isn’t the right word, but — sort of frozen in time. Until, in the last hundreds of thousands of years, stream erosion and so on has exposed the diatomite again.’’
Maar volcanoes are actually quite common, Prof Lee says.
But many are comparative geological toddlers and are either water-filled or full of material other than diatomite.
‘‘Foulden Maar is the only diatomite-filled example in New Zealand that is certainly older than one million years.
Internationally, maars filled with diatomite are very rare. Ones filled with beautifully undisturbed sediment with fossils in it are very, very rare indeed.’’
Once the importance of Foulden Maar was recognised, exciting discoveries and significant new understandings were a constant stream that lasted more than 15 years.
‘‘We’ve got two ecosystems preserved at Foulden Maar . . . all the things that were living in the lake are still preserved there on what was a new lake bed each year.
‘‘But also, around the lake margin, because you had these rich basaltic soils, a really rich and diverse rainforest established. And we know what plants and insects were growing there because they got blown or fell into the lake.
‘‘So, we’d go and split these layers of diatomite and there they were.
‘‘And until we were stopped three years ago, every time we would go there we would probably find something new to science.’’
Uwe Kaulfuss had only recently arrived in New Zealand to begin his PhD under Prof Lee’s supervision when he found the first fossil ant to be discovered in New Zealand.
‘‘The fossil was discovered on my second visit to Foulden,’’ Dr Kaulfuss, one of three authors of Fossil Treasures of Foulden Maar, told The Weekend Mix from Germany this week.
‘‘A few weeks earlier, Daphne Lee . . . had taken me to the diatomite pit at Foulden and, upon seeing the type of sediment, the fine layering and the exceptional preservation of fossil leaves, I was confident that there were fossilised insects to be found at the site.’’
What he found was a well-preserved 6mm-long winged ant with delicate forewings extended and six legs and antennae visible.
It was the first fossil in the insect family that includes ants, bees and wasps to be discovered in New Zealand and the first ant fossil in the subfamily Amblyoponinae to be found in the southern hemisphere.
About 20 ant species have since been found at Foulden Maar, providing evidence that New Zealand’s few modern-day ant species are ‘‘the remnant of a more diverse fauna in the geological past’’.
One of Dr John Conran’s favourite Foulden Maar fossil finds is Luzuriaga peterbannisteri, a lily-relative epiphyte which probably lived on tree trunks.
During the early-2000s, the manager of Featherston Resources, the fertiliser company mining Foulden Maar diatomite, had actively co-operated with the geologists.
‘‘He would ring me up and say, ‘We’ve got a digger in here this week. Would you like to bring your team of students up and see what you can find?’. He was really helpful.’’
But in 2014 the company went into receivership and the 42ha piece of land was sold to Malaysia-controlled Australian investment company Plaman Group.
Simon Hartley, then an ODT business reporter, had been following the story for four years when, in June 2018, he revealed Plaman Group had received seed funding of $US20 million from multinational investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs. The funding was for a plan to mine and export more than 30 million tonnes of Foulden Maar diatomite.
‘‘Simon came and talked to me, and I didn’t understand at the time what he was getting it,’’ Prof Lee admits.
‘‘But what he was trying to say was that this new mining company was going to mine not just a few hundred tonnes a year, but the entire deposit, the whole thing, mine it out.
‘‘We were totally naive about this. We just thought it would continue on with a good relationship, a little bit of mining and lots of fossil discoveries.
‘‘And then, all of a sudden, no.’’
Meetings were held, a Foulden Maar protection group was formed, protests were staged. Messages extolling Foulden Maar’s national and global scientific significance and decrying the planned mining flooded in from throughout the motu and from overseas. The ODT and national news media covered events, including Environment Court appeals and an Overseas Investment Office application.
Then, on June 13, 2019, Plaman Resources and its subsidiary Plaman Services were both placed in voluntary receivership and liquidation.
At the time, Hartley reported Plaman owed Goldman Sachs $33.6 million, but had at least $17.8 million in a trust account.
The receivers padlocked the gates, which have remained locked.
In February 2020, it was reported Dunedin City Council (DCC) was poised to buy Foulden Maar to protect the site.
This week, The Weekend Mix contacted the DCC, wanting to know where purchase negotiations were up to, whether suggestions Goldman Sachs had put a $14 million price tag on the land were correct and what the DCC considered a fair price for the 42ha site which, according to council rating valuations, is worth $401,000.
‘‘All we can say at the moment is the Dunedin City Council remains in discussions with the receivers,’’ a DCC spokesman responded.
‘‘We are not yet able to comment on the details, but will have more to say in due course.’’
Similar queries were put to Goldman Sachs, plus a question asking if the multinational investment bank would consider gifting the internationally significant paleontological site to the city or the country.
‘‘No comment,’’ The Weekend Mix was told.
Data collected from Foulden Maar during that brief open window continues to be translated into knowledge that is shaping not only our understanding of the past but of our possible future too.
Building good climate prediction models requires reliable data, which is not always easy to get, Prof Lee says.
Foulden Maar holds an amazing climate record, year-by-year, for 120,000 years, from a time when the global climate was much warmer than it is now.
‘‘This kind of information is really useful.
‘‘People working on climate change models in other parts of the world are now using data from Foulden Maar.’’
There are many more wonderful and valuable insights there, waiting to be literally unearthed, Prof Lee says.
It takes her back to the best fossil find of her career, made at Foulden Maar.
Groups from the geology department would go to the site, where Lindqvist would use his chainsaw to cut blocks of diatomite. The rest of the group would then use knives to split the blocks.
On this particular day, I broke open a block, and there was half of a complete fish on one block and the other half on the other block . . . It was filleted down the middle. It was so unbelievable.’’
What Prof Lee had discovered was a new fish species: a 14cm long Galaxias effusus, the world’s oldest-known whitebait fish.
That is typical of the unique nature of Foulden Maar.
This Galaxias effusus fossil, found by Assoc Prof Daphne Lee, is the world’s oldest known whitebait fish. PHOTO: ODT FILES
Not only is it the most important fossil locality in New Zealand, by far, it’s the only deposit of its kind of this particular age in the southern hemisphere.’’
Because of that, and because the southern hemisphere is so different from the North, many of the fossils found here are the only records on the planet.
‘‘So, for anybody who’s interested in the history of life on Earth, this is one of these special places that needs to be protected for future generations.’’
The book
Fossil Treasures of Foulden Maar: A window into Miocene Zealandia; by Daphne Lee, Uwe Kaulfuss and John Conran; Otago University Press; in store mid-September 2022; RRP $60.