In 1879 New Zealand Hardware Company (est. 1878) constructed two buildings (1A and 1B) on Cumberland St, seen in these images, to the design of William Thomas Winchester (1828-1910). Soon after photograph A was taken, just after 1.15am on June 2, 1906, a fire was discovered in the front of the four-storey (20m high) warehouse (1A). Fuelled partly by exploding ammunition and drums of linseed oil, within 20 minutes it spread from the Cumberland to Gaol (Dunbar) St end of the doomed building. Flames rose another 20m above the roof and sparks were carried on a gentle breeze to surrounding buildings. The fire brigade stopped the spread — but not before the third and fourth storey walls had largely collapsed (shown in yellow). Fortunately, the Dunbar St facade collapsed inwards, avoiding the adjacent Dunedin Prison, but sections of the side walls collapsed outward damaging the neighbouring NZ Hardware Co. buildings (1B and 2) and the front facade collapsed across Cumberland St, narrowly avoiding firefighters. The building, which had previously caught fire in 1881, was now substantially rebuilt as three storeys, with parts of the original ground floor and first storey retained in a modified form. In 1954 the building was again gutted by fire and this time repaired and reduced to two storeys. In 2019 a third storey was added once more.

1B (1879) was demolished 1972-75 for a carpark. Its outline on the north side of 1A and the Breccia base course can still be seen in the carpark.

(Top) Otago Witness, June 6, 1906

(Bottom) Detail from c. 1880 [Dunedin panorama], New Zealand, by Burton Brothers. Te Papa (C.012120)