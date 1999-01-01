Port Otago civil engineer Andy Pullar said the members of the association were incredibly passionate and convincing, making it hard to refuse their proposal.

‘‘The area is likely to be unused for some time, so it’s great to see it being enjoyed. It’s added some liveliness to the area and I’m sure it will be a popular spot, for skaters and spectators alike.’’

They’ve only just started to make the space their own, Jutel explains.

‘‘The area is what the skate community calls a DIY spot, and we have plenty of artists and creatives among our ranks who — over the next year or so — will make some great ‘natural’ street features, which will look authentic and accommodate different skating abilities. Participating in a DIY build offers a unique sense of camaraderie, as everyone has the chance to contribute and get their hands dirty.’’

Acworth, a cyber security consultant by profession currently pursuing a master’s in peace and conflict studies at the University of Otago, is among those lining up to do the heavy lifting. It’s familiar territory.

‘‘I first got involved in the DIY skate scene in Wellington back in 2017,’’ he says. ‘‘I bumped into a few people at a skatepark who invited me to help with building the next day, and that first bag of cement quickly turned into a few hundred. I’d skated for a while by then, but this was the first time I really felt like I had become part of a community. Six years later and that space is now the Newtown DIY — fully sanctioned and recognised by the city council, and still growing steadily. When I moved down here, Imogen, a local skater, put me in touch with Olivier and the Fryatt DIY crew. It’s been great moving into another DIY scene, meeting new people, and building new space for the community.’’

Most of the furniture in the park to date is repurposed, but that doesn’t mean there’s no bling.

One of the features, a park bench sized block, is topped by a striking marble ledge — speaking to the ambition and creativity of those involved in the project.

As the world’s finest skate spots are adorned with marble and granite, materials that are not so easy to come by, a search began. Suppliers were contacted and Dunedin company FineStone NZ came to the party — providing a garnet-studded marble slab almost 3m long.

There is a strong ethos within the group about repurposing urban space and using waste as the building blocks for their projects, Acworth says.

Leftover industrial rubble and surplus concrete is in high demand, as is salvaged iron and rebar offcuts.

Alongside that scavenger ethos, Skater-centric shops such as Pavement play a crucial role in supporting riders and fostering the community.

Craig Strong, of Pavement, has supported the Fryatt DIY skatepark in various ways, including financially, tracking down obstacles and securing old George St pavers for future builds.

Pavement has previously fundraised for events such as the Stadium Skate Jam at Forsyth Barr Stadium — itself a skater reimagining of an existing urban space.

Strong explains.



‘‘Skateboarding has helped my state of mind when it’s not in a good place, given me the ability to persevere with something despite it being difficult, and has instilled a spirit of self-discipline that I’ve been able to transfer into other parts of life. Skateboarding is not dictated by the size of the scene; it’s more about the willingness of people to be part of something they care for and having the vision to help out the next generation in the best way they can.’’

Despite being a small city, the Dunedin skate scene is healthy and growing, he says, its hardcore devotees known for their distinctive ‘‘speed demon, burly and hammers style’’.

They can be found spread around the city’s dedicated parks, on Thomas Burns St, in Mornington and Mosgiel, at Fairfield’s ramp as well as around the streets.

‘‘Skateboarding is not limited to designated spots — many use their boards for transportation to school, university, or work. Dunedin has a strong history of dedicated skaters, and its contribution to the New Zealand skate scene is undeniable.’’

Those other parks — Thomas Burns, Mornington and so on — will remain important, Strong says. And indeed he hopes to see more development there.

‘‘All of Dunedin’s skateboarding community is eagerly awaiting the revamps of Thomas Burns skatepark, Mornington skatepark, and Mosgiel skatepark,’’ he says. ‘‘It can be frustrating waiting for big council projects, and we really hope these projects gain momentum this year.’’