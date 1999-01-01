Dunedin skaters
Former Dunedin man Geoff Campbell, a leading figure in the Australian skateboarding scene and manager of the world-class Nike SB Australia team, was recently back in the city, videocam in hand, letting his team of 12 loose across some familiar territory.
The action he captured is now in post-production but will be worth catching when released.
Campbell recalls a moment from the shoot when one of his skaters, Rowan Davis, accomplished a kickflip over the Octagon fountain — a trick that marked a significant progression since a skater performed an ‘‘ollie’’ at the same location back in 1999, he says.
Back when he was growing up in Dunedin, he didn’t fully appreciate the city’s unique attributes, Campbell says. But having been away and come back that’s changed, and he now sees the city’s potential as a canvas for skateboarding — an insight he was eager to share with his team.
Part of what this is about is looking at Dunedin through a particular lens, or at least from a moving platform several inches above the ground, and then putting that in an international context.
Campbell is not the only one who’s been doing it.
Jutel, a University of Otago academic and Dunedin Skateboarding Association member, is identified by others as a central figure in the local skating community.
''He's the hustler, the person that finds people and gets stuff done,'' says recent Wellington arrival and skater Flynn Acworth.
Some of the stuff that Jutel’s been getting done is converting that section of underutilised waterfront space into a DIY skatepark and, in doing so, both recognising Dunedin’s special spatial qualities and drawing on the example of some of skateboarding’s most famous streetscapes.
It involves bringing a little North American flavour to local proceedings, specifically the influence of San Francisco, which Jutel describes as the nexus of street skateboarding.
Port Otago civil engineer Andy Pullar said the members of the association were incredibly passionate and convincing, making it hard to refuse their proposal.
‘‘The area is likely to be unused for some time, so it’s great to see it being enjoyed. It’s added some liveliness to the area and I’m sure it will be a popular spot, for skaters and spectators alike.’’
They’ve only just started to make the space their own, Jutel explains.
‘‘The area is what the skate community calls a DIY spot, and we have plenty of artists and creatives among our ranks who — over the next year or so — will make some great ‘natural’ street features, which will look authentic and accommodate different skating abilities. Participating in a DIY build offers a unique sense of camaraderie, as everyone has the chance to contribute and get their hands dirty.’’
Acworth, a cyber security consultant by profession currently pursuing a master’s in peace and conflict studies at the University of Otago, is among those lining up to do the heavy lifting. It’s familiar territory.
‘‘I first got involved in the DIY skate scene in Wellington back in 2017,’’ he says. ‘‘I bumped into a few people at a skatepark who invited me to help with building the next day, and that first bag of cement quickly turned into a few hundred. I’d skated for a while by then, but this was the first time I really felt like I had become part of a community. Six years later and that space is now the Newtown DIY — fully sanctioned and recognised by the city council, and still growing steadily. When I moved down here, Imogen, a local skater, put me in touch with Olivier and the Fryatt DIY crew. It’s been great moving into another DIY scene, meeting new people, and building new space for the community.’’
Most of the furniture in the park to date is repurposed, but that doesn’t mean there’s no bling.
One of the features, a park bench sized block, is topped by a striking marble ledge — speaking to the ambition and creativity of those involved in the project.
As the world’s finest skate spots are adorned with marble and granite, materials that are not so easy to come by, a search began. Suppliers were contacted and Dunedin company FineStone NZ came to the party — providing a garnet-studded marble slab almost 3m long.
There is a strong ethos within the group about repurposing urban space and using waste as the building blocks for their projects, Acworth says.
Leftover industrial rubble and surplus concrete is in high demand, as is salvaged iron and rebar offcuts.
Strong explains.
Alongside that scavenger ethos, Skater-centric shops such as Pavement play a crucial role in supporting riders and fostering the community.
Craig Strong, of Pavement, has supported the Fryatt DIY skatepark in various ways, including financially, tracking down obstacles and securing old George St pavers for future builds.
Pavement has previously fundraised for events such as the Stadium Skate Jam at Forsyth Barr Stadium — itself a skater reimagining of an existing urban space.
‘‘It’s been part of my life since I was 12, by way of community, friendship, and inspiration,’’ Strong explains.
‘‘Skateboarding has helped my state of mind when it’s not in a good place, given me the ability to persevere with something despite it being difficult, and has instilled a spirit of self-discipline that I’ve been able to transfer into other parts of life. Skateboarding is not dictated by the size of the scene; it’s more about the willingness of people to be part of something they care for and having the vision to help out the next generation in the best way they can.’’
Despite being a small city, the Dunedin skate scene is healthy and growing, he says, its hardcore devotees known for their distinctive ‘‘speed demon, burly and hammers style’’.
They can be found spread around the city’s dedicated parks, on Thomas Burns St, in Mornington and Mosgiel, at Fairfield’s ramp as well as around the streets.
‘‘Skateboarding is not limited to designated spots — many use their boards for transportation to school, university, or work. Dunedin has a strong history of dedicated skaters, and its contribution to the New Zealand skate scene is undeniable.’’
Those other parks — Thomas Burns, Mornington and so on — will remain important, Strong says. And indeed he hopes to see more development there.
‘‘All of Dunedin’s skateboarding community is eagerly awaiting the revamps of Thomas Burns skatepark, Mornington skatepark, and Mosgiel skatepark,’’ he says. ‘‘It can be frustrating waiting for big council projects, and we really hope these projects gain momentum this year.’’
For Dave Natta, project manager at the Dunedin City Council parks and recreation department, where he is involved in planning, procuring and building skateboard facilities, it is about finding a balance.
‘‘We get a lot of public feedback on what we do. We just don’t go and build something, because there’s no point building it if they don’t like it.
‘‘The challenges we face apart from catering for the skaters is finding the right locations and also making sure it keeps the neighbours happy.’’
The council recently installed skating infrastructure at Chingford Park, in Northeast Valley, to the considerable displeasure of neighbours.
‘‘And so we had to move it.’’
The rising cost of building materials and construction is another major challenge for Natta.
City councils are stuck between a rock and a hard place, Acworth says.
‘‘It’s unfair that we ask funding sources to cater to our every whim and need and desire, because they change over time. You can’t possibly please everybody with just one skatepark.’’
It’s a near impossible task for city planners, he says, made more difficult by the spontaneity of skateboarding, it’s creative roving eye.
‘‘The most interesting places to skateboard tend not to be local skateparks, but are spaces in the city — accidentally designed by architects and city planners.’’
That’s part of why DIY skateparks are the solution, he says.
‘‘They let the skateboarders that really want unique specific things, to actually go out and do that.’’
Back when San Francisco was the centre of the skateboarding universe, the 1996 film Penal Code 100A, still available online, captured the athletic freestyling evolving across its built environments.
With its fisheye visuals and muted tones, the film remains a touchstone in the skating world.
It’s instructive to watch it together with Jutel’s more recently posted video from the Fryatt DIY.
Here, beyond the modern gentry’s worn cultural haunts, Dunedin skaters are revealing that the city’s downtown can support unique cultural spaces, reflecting the art, achievements and camaraderie of its community.
For now at least.
‘‘We’re not even sure how long we get to keep the space for,’’ Acworth says. ‘‘It might be next year they say, ‘Oh, we’ve actually found a use for this. Now we’re gonna get rid of everything you’ve got!’. That’s sort of the case with the DIY parks anyway. We all know we could wake up one day, and it’s just gonna be gone. So we do our best to build what we can and enjoy it while we can. But yeah, who knows what the future holds.’’
