First among equals

They are the top dog, the big kahuna. In most places, the mayor is a community leader and the face of the council. But what can they actually do, and what makes a good one? Daisy Hudson reports.
When Peter Chin was elected mayor of Dunedin, he was obviously pleased.
After all, a respected lawyer does not usually chuck in that kind of salary for a role they do not want.
But, he says, actually getting the position ‘‘scared the s*** out of me’’.
The role of a mayor is somewhat vague in a sense, but there are a lot of expectations from a lot of varying interests.
‘‘You’re expected to be the fount of all knowledge.
‘‘Underneath all that he was a scared little lawyer thinking ‘s***, I’m the mayor. You realise that I’m not Peter Chin then, I’m the mayor’.’’
The perception of the role changes over time, he says. The kid who thought the mayor was ‘‘way up there as a hell of an important person’’ grew up to be a voter, judging the mayor’s actions from the lofty heights of adulthood.
‘‘Each person who becomes the mayor puts his or her own stamp on it, because each mayor comes from a different background, different work background, different social background, but the expectation of how that mayor behaves has always got to be the same.
It’s difficult to be all things to all people, so at the end of the day you’ve really only got to be true to yourself and hope to hell that nothing goes too far wrong.’’
It’s a neat summary of a job that encompasses a vast array of different hats.
On any given day the mayor can be their patch’s cheerleader-in-chief and official ribbon cutter, a political manoeuverer, a policy wonk, or a representative to the bigwigs in Wellington.
They must also work with a bevy of fellow elected members, some of whom will not exactly be singing from the same song sheet.
In between all that are a dizzying number of meetings, and the certain knowledge that they will be personally scrutinised for every pothole and parking ticket.
Choosing who gets to take on the mantle of mayoralty is one of the most consequential decisions asked of voters every three years.
For much of New Zealand’s history, mayors have not actually wielded a lot of power.
As local government commentator and former Palmerston North mayoral candidate Dr Andy Asquith candidly puts it, ‘‘the mayor’s actually got diddly-squat powers’’.
Essentially, the mayor is one voice around the council table, and can only get things done if they’re able to build a coalition with other councillors.’’
He says mayors gained a little more punch following legislative changes in 2013, which gave them the ability to set budgets, appoint a deputy mayor, create committees, and then appoint the chairs of those committees.
Committee chair appointments are a way to best harness councillors’ skill sets while also rewarding supporters and bringing others into the fold.
Usually uncontroversial, the process can be contentious, as in the example of Dunedin councillor Lee Vandervis, who has butted heads with successive mayors. As a result, neither former mayor Dave Cull nor present mayor Aaron Hawkins has been prepared to offer him the committee roles the councillor considered his due.
After the 2019 election he turned down the deputy chairmain role on the infrastructure committee, not prepared to play second fiddle.
In terms of decisive powers, the ability to have the last word, mayors do have a casting vote at the council table with which to break a deadlock.
It’s not a power used often, but there have been some instances in recent years.
In 2019, Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt used his to reject a proposal that the WasteNet contract should be taken from Southland disAbility Enterprises.
And in 2021 a proposal to boost council funding for the NZ Sports Hall of Fame in Dunedin by $100,000 was scuppered after Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins used his casting vote.
When it comes to that most precious of resources, ratepayers’ money, Dr Asquith points out that mayors and councillors can be the custodians of billions of dollars of public assets.
While budgets, such as those contained in annual and long-term plans, must be voted on by councillors, mayors do have the opportunity to lead those debates and present priorities.
Mayoral funds or grants, such as for disaster relief, are also set up from time to time, giving the mayor some limited licence with the chequebook.
In Invercargill, Mayor Tim Shadbolt put his mayoral fund to a slightly unusual use in 1999 when he paid for 17 pigs to be transported from the Auckland Islands to Invercargill to be used in diabetes research.
Mayors also tend to become the public face of responses to major disasters and tragedies — think Bob Parker following the Christchurch earthquakes, or Tony Kokshoorn post-Pike River.
As extreme weather events become more commonplace due to climate change, mayors may have to step up more often.
Since 2002, there have been five state of emergency declarations in the South encompassing flooding, severe weather, and the Kaikoura earthquake. Four of the five have been since 2016.
Nationally, there have been 82 since 2002, 58 of those since 2015.
Mayors also lobby for their communities on national issues, and face the scrutiny of the country when scandal hits.
So, it is a busy job.
But what actually makes an effective mayor, and what are the consequences when it all goes a bit wrong?
Fairness is of the utmost importance while in possession of the mayoral chains, Mr Chin says.
Mr Chin, who served two terms from 2004 to 2010, oversaw one of the more controversial issues in the city’s recent history — the stadium debate.
He says because the process was fair, everybody got to have their say, even if the final outcome was not what they wanted.
‘‘It also probably helps not to have an ego, so that councillors feel that when you’re conducting a meeting that everybody has a fair share, it’s not you as the mayor, the chair, dominating the meeting.
‘‘Life is all about relationships.’’
It’s a sentiment echoed by Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult, who will stand down at this year’s election after two terms.
His role has changed significantly during that time. Initially the leader of a holiday hotspot grappling with infrastructure issues, the Covid-19 pandemic saw him switch to lobbyist-in-chief for central government help after the tourist tap was turned off.
A lot of people have pet issues that they’re concerned about or that drives them, that cause them to stand for council. That’s not what it’s about, you are there to represent every person in the community, no matter whether you agree with their views or not,’’
he says.
‘‘You’ve got to be a good communicator for a start, there’s no point having the best brain in the world if you can’t communicate. You’ve got to be a really good listener.’’
Relationships are key to a mayor being able to be effective in the role. They must be able to muster enough support from councillors to progress their agenda, as well as maintaining a professional working relationship with the chief executive and council staff to ensure a good flow of information to elected members.
Mr Boult says the relationship between mayor and chief executive is vital.
‘‘There needs to be a healthy separation so that you’re not best buddies because that’s not what it’s about, because from time to time there will always be disagreements that need to be aired.
‘‘[Council chief executive] Mike [Theelen] and I don’t always agree on things, but we do have the ability to work our way through matters. I’ve read of some instances where mayors and their CEOs don’t speak on a regular basis, I just cannot imagine how a council can function properly without having that dialogue.’’
When relationships start to go sour, there can be significant (and expensive) consequences. The situation in Invercargill is a case in point.
Sir Tim Shadbolt has long been the sunny face of the Southern city, mixing national celebrity with local governance.
But in the current term there has been a clear and significant breakdown in his relationship with councillors, leaving him isolated and his council mired in controversy.
Things got so bad that two external advisers were appointed to help the council deal with its governance issues.
Current and former mayors also cite Tauranga City Council as an example of tumultuous leadership.
Commissioners were installed in February 2021 after an independent review identified significant governance problems with the council.
Mayor Tenby Powell had resigned amid increasingly fractious relationships between councillors.
For Mr Boult, such a situation is akin to a ship losing its captain.
‘‘Local leaders are in tune with their community, they’re in tune with their environment. If you’ve lost that person, I would think it would be quite demoralising for a community.’’
For all that, mayors themselves emphasise the importance of representing the whole community. Those elected to the role tend to skew towards a certain demographic.
Of the South’s eight district or city councils, all eight mayors are male.
Former Dunedin Mayor Dame Sukhi Turner, who served three terms from 1995 to 2004, knows all too well the struggle of breaking the mould.
Born in India, she was Dunedin’s first and, to date, only female mayor.
She recalls a ‘‘pretty raucous’’ first term in particular.
Just one of the names she put forward for committee chair was approved, her term pre-dating changes to mayors’ powers of appointment, as she faced dissent from a faction of councillors of a different political stripe.
While she joined the Green Party in 1995, she thinks running on a political party ticket is not always helpful.
It’s something of a perennial debate. In Dunedin, Mayor Aaron Hawkins ran, and is running again, on a Green Party ticket, while in Auckland Efeso Collins is running for the mayoralty as a Labour candidate.
Many former central government politicians end up running for local government.
Otago regional councillors Hilary Calvert and Michael Laws were both MPs, as was Dunedin councillor David Benson-Pope.
Having the support of a political party can be a plus. The party machine swings into action, helping with fundraising, advertising and boots on the ground.
But it can be a double-edged sword in a role that is supposed to lead the entire patch, not just those of the same party.
Earlier in the year, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said his party would not be backing a candidate for the Auckland mayoralty, saying Aucklanders should decide on the best leader for the city.
Mrs Turner says more political diversity, as well as age, ethnicity and gender, is important.
Increasing diversity means mayors also have to be open to dissent and other points of view, she says.
A Local Government New Zealand survey of elected members after the 2019 elections found 60% of elected members were men and 40% were women.
Fewer than 30% of mayors who responded were women, and fewer than 10% were Maori.
In this year’s elections the numbers are also skewed.
There are 30 men standing for mayoral roles in the South, compared to 12 women.
Dunedin City Councillor Marie Laufiso has previously said Maori and Pasifika people she knew would generally wait to be asked, they wouldn’t put themselves forward.
‘‘Lots of young people, or young Maori, have said to us ‘I don’t even pay attention to DCC’. There are heaps of people who don’t care what we do.
Because we don’t teach New Zealand history or civics, there’s a whole lot of ignorance that can be exploited by charlatans really, who are just in it for their own interests or that of their mates.’’
The nature of the mayoralty, with its leadership responsibilities and high profile, means mayors also tend to be in the firing line for those unhappy with the council.
Mayors have described escalating abuse both online and in-person.
‘‘It has its frustrations,’’ Mr Boult says.
‘‘It’s not very nice getting texts at 3am calling you nasty names, but all of that is outweighed by the wonderful things you can do for the community and providing that leadership.’’
It can be lonely, he says.
‘‘The mayor cannot share some issues with council staff, and so it’s not like you can sit down with workmates and kind of figure things out in your head.
‘‘Likewise when it comes to elected members ... unlike say a board of directors where you can sit down and work your way to a common position, it’s not always possible with council.’’
Being the mayor isn’t just a full-time job. You are the mayor whether you’re at home sick, out with your kids, or having Christmas dinner.
The demands are many.
Knowing when to hang up the mayoral chains is something Mr Boult says there is not really a formula for, it is down to the individual.
In the South, the tenure of current mayors varies wildly, from first-termers such as Mr Hawkins through to Mr Shadbolt, who has been in office since 1998.
‘‘There is an argument that says that all new mayors go into the role with lots of good ideas circulating in their brain, and they should have been put in place after maybe two terms. That said, the primary role is governance and if that is the driver, then carry on,’’ Mr Boult says.
There is a generally held view that good chief executives move on within seven to 10 years to make room for fresh thinking, and he thinks that applies for mayors as well.
‘‘What I would say though, unequivocally, is that if the enjoyment has gone, get out. If one is not enjoying it, you won’t be an effective leader of your community.’’
For Boult, the time for change has arrived after two terms.
‘‘The role, as I’ve said, is 365 days a year and in my case, I feel I have given sufficiently to the community and it’s time for me to step aside and let fresh blood take on the role.’’
daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz
PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON
