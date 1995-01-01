First among equals

They are the top dog, the big kahuna. In most places, the mayor is a community leader and the face of the council. But what can they actually do, and what makes a good one? Daisy Hudson reports.

When Peter Chin was elected mayor of Dunedin, he was obviously pleased.

After all, a respected lawyer does not usually chuck in that kind of salary for a role they do not want.

But, he says, actually getting the position ‘‘scared the s*** out of me’’.

The role of a mayor is somewhat vague in a sense, but there are a lot of expectations from a lot of varying interests.

‘‘You’re expected to be the fount of all knowledge.

‘‘Underneath all that he was a scared little lawyer thinking ‘s***, I’m the mayor. You realise that I’m not Peter Chin then, I’m the mayor’.’’

Former Dunedin Mayor Peter Chin feeds the birds at his Dunedin home. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER Former Dunedin Mayor Peter Chin feeds the birds at his Dunedin home. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

The perception of the role changes over time, he says. The kid who thought the mayor was ‘‘way up there as a hell of an important person’’ grew up to be a voter, judging the mayor’s actions from the lofty heights of adulthood.

‘‘Each person who becomes the mayor puts his or her own stamp on it, because each mayor comes from a different background, different work background, different social background, but the expectation of how that mayor behaves has always got to be the same.

It’s difficult to be all things to all people, so at the end of the day you’ve really only got to be true to yourself and hope to hell that nothing goes too far wrong.’’

It’s a neat summary of a job that encompasses a vast array of different hats.

On any given day the mayor can be their patch’s cheerleader-in-chief and official ribbon cutter, a political manoeuverer, a policy wonk, or a representative to the bigwigs in Wellington.

Illustrations: Austin Milne Illustrations: Austin Milne

They must also work with a bevy of fellow elected members, some of whom will not exactly be singing from the same song sheet.

In between all that are a dizzying number of meetings, and the certain knowledge that they will be personally scrutinised for every pothole and parking ticket.

Choosing who gets to take on the mantle of mayoralty is one of the most consequential decisions asked of voters every three years.

For much of New Zealand’s history, mayors have not actually wielded a lot of power.

As local government commentator and former Palmerston North mayoral candidate Dr Andy Asquith candidly puts it, ‘‘the mayor’s actually got diddly-squat powers’’.

Essentially, the mayor is one voice around the council table, and can only get things done if they’re able to build a coalition with other councillors.’’

He says mayors gained a little more punch following legislative changes in 2013, which gave them the ability to set budgets, appoint a deputy mayor, create committees, and then appoint the chairs of those committees.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins addresses Dunedin city councillors, Dunedin City Council staff and members of the public at a full council meeting. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins addresses Dunedin city councillors, Dunedin City Council staff and members of the public at a full council meeting. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Committee chair appointments are a way to best harness councillors’ skill sets while also rewarding supporters and bringing others into the fold.

Usually uncontroversial, the process can be contentious, as in the example of Dunedin councillor Lee Vandervis, who has butted heads with successive mayors. As a result, neither former mayor Dave Cull nor present mayor Aaron Hawkins has been prepared to offer him the committee roles the councillor considered his due.

After the 2019 election he turned down the deputy chairmain role on the infrastructure committee, not prepared to play second fiddle.

In terms of decisive powers, the ability to have the last word, mayors do have a casting vote at the council table with which to break a deadlock.

It’s not a power used often, but there have been some instances in recent years.

In 2019, Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt used his to reject a proposal that the WasteNet contract should be taken from Southland disAbility Enterprises.

And in 2021 a proposal to boost council funding for the NZ Sports Hall of Fame in Dunedin by $100,000 was scuppered after Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins used his casting vote.

When it comes to that most precious of resources, ratepayers’ money, Dr Asquith points out that mayors and councillors can be the custodians of billions of dollars of public assets.

While budgets, such as those contained in annual and long-term plans, must be voted on by councillors, mayors do have the opportunity to lead those debates and present priorities.

Mayoral funds or grants, such as for disaster relief, are also set up from time to time, giving the mayor some limited licence with the chequebook.

In Invercargill, Mayor Tim Shadbolt put his mayoral fund to a slightly unusual use in 1999 when he paid for 17 pigs to be transported from the Auckland Islands to Invercargill to be used in diabetes research.

Mayors also tend to become the public face of responses to major disasters and tragedies — think Bob Parker following the Christchurch earthquakes, or Tony Kokshoorn post-Pike River.

As extreme weather events become more commonplace due to climate change, mayors may have to step up more often.

Since 2002, there have been five state of emergency declarations in the South encompassing flooding, severe weather, and the Kaikoura earthquake. Four of the five have been since 2016.

Nationally, there have been 82 since 2002, 58 of those since 2015.

Mayors also lobby for their communities on national issues, and face the scrutiny of the country when scandal hits.