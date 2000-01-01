This photograph taken by Burton Brothers in March 1876 from Buccleugh St, North East Valley, looks south into North Dunedin. Captured in this photograph is the growth of the Dunedin Botanic Garden, commercial horticulture, manufacturing and churches. The Ōwheo (Water of Leith) and Puke-haukea (Lindsay Creek) played an important part in this as an amenity, resource and threat.

Dunedin from North East Valley, New Zealand, by Burton Brothers. Te Papa (C.012056)