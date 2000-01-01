Homes, gardens, pubs and churches
sprung up in early North Dunedin,
gingerly populating the flat land
around Ōwheo (the Water of Leith)
and Puke-haukea (Lindsay Creek),
Jonathan Howard writes.
Flourishing
North Dunedin
This photograph taken by Burton Brothers in March 1876 from Buccleugh St, North East Valley, looks south into North Dunedin. Captured in this photograph is the growth of the Dunedin Botanic Garden, commercial horticulture, manufacturing and churches. The Ōwheo (Water of Leith) and Puke-haukea (Lindsay Creek) played an important part in this as an amenity, resource and threat.
Dunedin from North East Valley, New Zealand, by Burton Brothers. Te Papa (C.012056)
The A-frames of Isaac (1813-97) and Elisabeth (nee Solomon, 1817-77) Solomon’s nursery on the site of the future (now former) Santa Sabina Convent.
The Cattle Market Hotel, owned by the Lamberts (see 13 and 14), had been operating since 1864. William (1828-91) and for a short time Elizabeth (nee Shepherd, 1832-75) Fraser ran it from 1874 until 1879. It burnt down in 1881.
Highlighted in gold is the Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand’s first. Originally, the Acclimatisation Society established grounds here in 1864. However, in 1869 the grounds were transferred to the Dunedin Botanic Garden, because the garden’s original flood-prone site established in 1863, off Albany St — where the University of Otago Arts Building (Burns Building) is now — was partially washed away in February 1868 by the Water of Leith in flood (see photo below).
Dunedin from the North. Botanical Gardens. Collection of Toitū Otago Settlers Museum (60_65). This shows the first Botanical Gardens on Albany and Castle Sts, and the Water of Leith flood damage in February 1868 that in part prompted the relocation to the present site.
Collection of Toitū Otago Settlers Museum (60_65). Using earlier photographs, I’ve modified the image to show what the Garden would have looked like just prior to the flood.
Burton Brewery, owned by Marshall and Copeland, was built in 1876 and leased to Harry Eden Godby (1847-1911). It went out of business in 1877 and was empty when it burnt down in 1879.
James (1816-1900) and Margaret (nee Boyd, 1817-97) Gebbie established a nursery in North East Valley in 1849 and a seed shop in Princes St in 1850. Their son James (1846-1933) laid out and became the curator of the Oamaru Public Gardens. The photo below, from c.1868, shows the home and part of the nursery they later established on the corner of Leith and St David Sts, after clearing bush. The nursery survived after being wrecked in the 1870 flood. Note the tree stumps on what is now St David St, and, looking west, the Caledonian ground and grandstand. To the right, All Saints’ Anglican Church (Mason and Clayton, 1865) was built using the first machine-pressed bricks in Otago, manufactured in Anderson’s Bay and Filleul St by George Howell. Against the red brick, black glazed and white bricks decorate the window and door arches and give walls banding, while different-coloured and shaped (fish scale and diamond) slates create banding on the roof.
By the time of this 1876 photograph, transepts and chancel designed by Mason and Wales had been added to All Saints’ (left half). It is the oldest functioning church in Dunedin.
In front of this (outlined in gold) is the short-lived Wesleyan Chapel (1869), whose construction was partly funded by selling the site and materials of the dismantled Dowling St Wesleyan Church. Used by private schools and the North Dunedin Musical Society in the 1870s, it was integrated into All Saints’ and still functions as part of the hall today.
The timber Caledonian (Society) grandstand (1867), where North Ground is today, was designed by civil engineer John Millar (1807-76). Later in 1876 it was deconstructed and rebuilt on the Caledonian Society’s new ground at Kensington (now the site of The Warehouse).
This Mason and Wales addition to the timber Presbyterian Church of St Stephens, on the corner of Howe and Great King Sts, increased the seating of R.A. Lawson’s original Italianate church (1871) from 350 to 600. The church was destroyed by fire in 1898 and replaced by a new church (now demolished).
Marshall and Copeland’s Water of Leith Brewery was established in 1862. The bridge later constructed nearby, in response to 1868 flooding, caused water supply problems and eroded brewery land. The 1870 flood down the Leith carried away more land and, this time, casks and tanks from the brewery. The casks were later collected from the shore of Pelichet Bay (Logan Park). Part of what was later the McGavin & Cos Brewery, the 1871 stone malthouse (outlined in gold) survives today.
Well Park Brewery was established 1861, fed and powered by the Water of Leith. Much of the timber brewery and flour mill was destroyed by fire in 1872. The brewery was replaced by the stone three-storey malthouse and kiln seen being built next to the earlier 1873 stone brewery building, which survive today.
Revenue from toll gates like this offset the considerable costs of Otago road building and maintenance. Like others, this tollgate gave a clear view of the road, close to the bridge and road junctions. It was relocated in 1876.
Highlighted in gold is Eskbank (and photo below), home and commercial nursery of Robert (1831-80) and Janet (nee Thomson, 1832-77) Thomson, who sold ornamental and fruit trees. It remained in operation under that name until 1892. They had another nursery in Leith Valley.
Very soon after his 1861 arrival in Otago, James Lambert (1834-1906) established brick and tile works on this location (highlighted in red). He married Rosanna Duncan (1852-1923) in 1869. From the mid-1860s to around 1900 the Lamberts manufactured chimney pots, vases, flowerpots, and more importantly, drainage pipes here. They expanded, buying the Sanitary Pipe and Stoneware business of William White in Kensington after he went bankrupt in 1888.
Text, photographs and concept by Jonathan Howard
Page Design: Mathew Patchett
