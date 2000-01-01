Everything dough

We use this dough for pretty much everything, hence the name. It’s more enriched with butter, eggs and sugar than the dough used for the fika buns, which gives it the feel of a brioche. For the savoury recipes made with this dough like the End-of-the-Week Tear-and-Share — just cut back the sugar to 10g.

200ml lukewarm whole milk

7g instant dried yeast (2 teaspoons or a whole sachet)

500g strong white bread flour or plain flour

80g caster sugar for a sweet dough or 10g caster sugar for a savoury dough

10g fine sea salt

2 eggs

125g soft unsalted butter, cubed

Method

Gently warm the milk in a small saucepan. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the yeast. Set aside and leave to bubble for 5 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar and salt. Make a small well in the flour, pour in the milk and yeast mixture, crack in the eggs and stir together until it forms a rough dough.

Tip the dough on to a lightly floured work surface and either knead by hand for 10 minutes or in a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook for 4-5 minutes, gradually working the cubes of butter into the dough as you knead until it is soft, silky and stretchy. Pop the dough back into the bowl, place a damp tea towel or shower cap over the rim and leave to prove for 1 hour until the dough has almost doubled in size. Alternatively, refrigerate the dough (still covered) overnight, ready to bake the next day. If you can plan for this extra proving time, it really helps as the dough is much easier to work with when cold.

End-of-the-week tear-and-share

This is a great way of using up what is left in the fridge. Shape your buns into rounds and place them quite close to each other on a baking tray and that way they’ll quietly fuse during proving, making the tear-and-share bit work.

1 quantity of Everything Dough (but made using 10g of sugar because this is a savoury dish)

(but made using 10g of sugar because this is a savoury dish) Whatever you have in your fridge or store cupboard (see below for flavour suggestions)

1 egg, lightly beaten, for the egg wash

sesame or poppy seeds, for sprinkling (optional)

Method

Tip the dough on to a lightly floured work surface. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into 12 equal wedges.

Flatten each wedge down and place your chosen fillings in the centre. Seal in your fillings by folding up the sides of the dough and pinching them together.

Line a deep baking tray with parchment paper. Place the buns seam side down on the tray, spacing them 1cm apart. Brush with the egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds, poppy seeds or leave naked. Drape a damp tea towel over the top of the tray and leave in a warm place to prove for 40-45 minutes, or until doubled in size.

Preheat the oven to 200degC/180degC fan.

Bake in the hot oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden. Leave to cool for 5 minutes then eat while still hot.



Fillings

These are some of the things that we’ve tried and work really well:

Leftover black bean chilli and coriander

Pesto, chorizo and crispy potatoes

Cheese, olives and crispy fried onions (we love the ones you can buy in packets from Middle Eastern supermarkets)

Fika buns

IF we all ate fika, I think the world would be a much better place. Fika is a Scandinavian ritual, like afternoon tea. Traditionally, a range of buns are served that you share with your neighbours, people you work with or friends (imaginary or otherwise). It’s such a great custom and even the mighty Volvo plant in Sweden stops for fika every day. What follows here are the recipes for three different flavoured buns, all made from the same dough but with different fillings (butters) and glazes. We recommend the Milky Way glaze with the cinnamon bun, the coffee glaze with the cardamom and orange bun and the orange glaze with the Nutella bun, but it’s totally up to you. We’ve given quantities for the butter and glaze recipes, but to be honest, you can adjust them depending on whether you want a subtle hint of flavour or a big mouthful, so don’t feel tied down to the measurements.

For the dough

200ml warm whole milk (as warm as a relaxing bath)

1 egg, beaten

7g instant dried yeast (2 teaspoons or a whole sachet)

500g strong white bread flour or plain flour

10g fine sea salt

30g caster sugar

1 tablespoon ground cardamom (optional, if making buns with cinnamon butter filling)

125g soft unsalted butter, cubed

zest of 1 orange (if making buns with Nutella butter filling)

Method

In a small bowl, whisk together the milk, egg and yeast. In a separate large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, sugar and ground cardamom, if using. (The ground cardamom is optional for the cinnamon butter buns, but it gives them a subtle Scandi flavour.) Make a small well in the flour, pour in the milk mixture and stir together until it forms a rough dough.

Tip the dough on to a lightly floured work surface and either knead by hand for 8-10 minutes or in a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook for 4-5 minutes, gradually working the cubes of butter into the dough as you knead until it is smooth and glossy. Pop the dough back into the bowl, place a damp tea towel or shower cap over the rim and leave to prove for 1-1½ hours until the dough has almost doubled in size. Alternatively, refrigerate the dough (still covered) for anywhere between 4 hours and overnight. It will still prove, just more slowly, and the dough will be much easier to handle.

Tip your puffy dough on to a lightly floured work surface and roll it out into a 30cm x 20cm rectangle that is roughly 5mm thick. Transfer the dough to a baking tray and put it in the fridge for 10 minutes or so. (Chilling firms up the dough, which makes it easier to spread over the butter filling during the next stage.) Meanwhile, prepare your chosen butter filling.

Once the dough is chilled and the butter filling is ready, lay the dough rectangle on the work surface with a longer side facing you. Spread your butter filling across the first two-thirds of the dough, fold the naked one-third towards you into the middle over the top of the buttered third and then fold the buttered third nearest to you over the folded layers. You now have a long triple-decker sandwich of layers of dough and butter filling, which will give your buns their signature lamination.

Again, roll out the dough into a 30cm x 20cm rectangle with a longer side facing you. Using a sharp knife or pizza cutter, slice the dough into 15 equal strips, each roughly 2cm wide, so that your dough looks like a picket fence.

Take one strip of dough and coil it up from one end so that it looks like a snail’s shell. Stretch the last 2cm of the strip, wrap it over the top of the coil and then tuck it underneath — your snail now looks like it is checking its undercarriage. Repeat for all the dough strips. Place the coiled buns on two baking trays lined with parchment paper, spacing them a few centimetres apart. Cover with a damp tea towel and leave somewhere warm to prove for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180degC/160degC fan.

Bake in the hot oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Leave on a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes, then brush with your chosen glaze.