Tamarillos (aka tree tomatoes) are sweet, tangy, and chock-full of vitamin C and antioxidants.

THE cold may have come to Central Otago, but that is no reason for us to stay snuggled under the blankets (although there undoubtedly will be some of that).

I love the brisk air of winter; it is so revitalising. And I always eagerly await the first snow. When we wake to a complete white-out, I’m like a kid in a candy shop. You always know that it has snowed heavily overnight as the morning is dead silent.

How pretty it is hanging in the trees, blanketing the ground, and covering up all those outdoor projects we just didn’t have time for in autumn! But also, it helps to knock back the bugs and pests.

Some crops — Brussels sprouts among them — love a good temperature plunge. By prompting the plant to turn some of its starches into sugars to help prevent water in its cells from freezing, it improves their flavour and makes them sweeter. How clever is that?

On a snowy winter’s day, there is nothing better than going out for a snow fight and building a snowman, then coming back to the kitchen’s warmth and something cooking away in the oven.

NADIA LIM. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED NADIA LIM. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

One of my fave winter puddings is a crumble — you just can’t beat it (though I must tell you, it’s even better for winter breakfast!) And I don’t think there’s a better winter fruit to make a crumble with than tamarillos.

Some people love tamarillos; some don’t. But they are wonderfully versatile, delivering a good hit of vitamin C right in the winter months when needed most. Consider tempting the tastebuds with a sweeter variety if you are still on the fence. Tango, for example, seems to appeal to many. There are yellow varieties, too, such as Bold Gold, which is also less acidic. But if you are already a diehard tamarillo lover, you may prefer the tangier varieties, such as Lairds Large, Mulligan and Teds Red.

It keeps on giving

It seems somewhat contrary that this heat-loving plant — no fan of frost and wind — fruits in the middle of winter. It is harvested by hand, making it labour-intensive for growers and a reason you won’t see an abundance in grocery stores. It’s not hard to grow and harvest your own and, because the fruit does not ripen all at once, you can pick tamarillos from April to September, depending on where you live. It might be a subtropical plant, but it can be grown anywhere, even in the colder south, provided there is protection from frosts — a greenhouse maybe, or a warm, sheltered courtyard or sunroom.

Harvest when the whole fruit is coloured; if you pick when there is still some green showing at the top of the skin, it won’t ripen enough to eat. Snip off the egg-shaped fruit with secateurs so the stalk remains intact — tamarillos will keep longer this way.

Just a little sensitive

Wait until frosts have passed until planting out new trees. Typically, the best time to plant is from October or November onwards. If you are worried about hard winter frosts, grow them in large containers, and bring them indoors when the mercury drops.

Tamarillos will tolerate the odd light frost — in fact, light frost results in natural pruning, but continuous, heavy frosts will kill plants. If your tamarillos do get frosted, leave pruning until spring. Winds also can be a problem because the tamarillo’s branches are fairly brittle. Ensure plants are sheltered from the wind; erect a windbreak, if necessary, such as a windbreak cloth or strategically planted trees.

Give them food and water

Plant in a warm, sunny spot in free-draining soil, digging in a helping of compost and blood and bone. Keep well-watered and feed with a fruit fertiliser in summer. If fed and watered, your trees should produce their first crop in their second year.

Tamarillos dislike prolonged periods of drought. Where water or nutrients are lacking, the fruit may develop hard, sometimes sharp stones, called stone cells, in the outer layer of the fruit. You can largely avoid this with proper watering and feeding. At the same time, tamarillos won’t tolerate wet feet. Plant on mounds or in raised beds if drainage is an issue.

Fan the growth

When plants have reached about 1m high, snip the tips to ensure the bush branches out instead of producing a single branch that grows straight up. If you are feeling adventurous, train it into a fan shape. Prune yearly, as fruit forms on the new spring growth and after frosts have passed.

Tamarillo, apple & chocolate crumble

The sweet tangy taste of tamarillos goes so well with apple to liven it up, and it is made even more delicious with little chunks of dark chocolate, which come as a surprise when you tuck in.

2 apples or pears, peeled, diced

juice of ½ orange

zest of 1 orange

2-3 Tbsp sugar

8 tamarillos, cut in half, flesh scooped out

60g dark chocolate (60-72% cocoa), broken into pieces



Crumble topping

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup wholemeal flour

½ cup ground hazelnuts or almonds

²⁄3 cup brown sugar

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

100g butter, cubed

Vanilla ice cream or custard, to serve

Method

Put the apples (or pears), orange juice and zest in a pot on medium heat and cook for a few minutes until the fruit starts to soften. Take off the heat and stir in sugar and tamarillos. Leave to cool while you make the crumble topping.

Preheat oven to 200degC. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, flour, ground nuts, brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger, adding a pinch of salt. Add butter and rub into the oat mixture with your fingertips until the mixture reassembles breadcrumbs. You can also use a food processor to speed things up (just pulse ingredients together a few times until you get a coarse crumb).

Spoon fruit into an oven-proof dish (avoid adding excess juice/liquid) and spread out. Dot with chocolate chunks. Scatter over the crumble topping and bake for about 40 minutes or until the topping is golden and the fruit is hot and bubbly.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or custard.

Tamarillo salsa

Tamarillos take centre stage, teaming with red onion, coriander and lime juice to make a delicious salsa, best served alongside a batch of nachos with creamy guacamole.

500g tamarillos

1 small red onion, quartered, finely sliced

½ cup coriander, finely chopped

juice 2 limes

Method

Score the base of each tamarillo with a cross. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil, then carefully drop in the fruit and blanch for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and drain, then run them under cold water for a minute to cool. Peel and discard the skins.

Finely chop the skinned tamarillos and put them into a small bowl. Add in the red onion, coriander and lime juice. Stir well before serving.