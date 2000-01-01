HE WAKA
RERERANGI
WHAWHAI
A WAR PLANE
Royal New Zealand Air Force flying officer Alister Tanetoa Parata — born and raised in the South — was lost at sea in World War 2. An investigation into the disappearance revealed a cover-up. Otago Daily Times editorial artist Austin Milne and former emergency services reporter Oscar Francis have the story.
Known as Tane, Alistair Tanetoa Parata was born in Riverton on June 14, 1917.
Tane's father, Canon Hoani Parata, served as a padre on the Western Front in World War 1. Mr Parata suffered the after-effects of mustard gas for the rest of his life and died when Tane was 10.
Afterwards, the family moved to Dunedin. Tane attended Maori Hill School, then Te Aute College in Hawkes Bay, where he was dux and a member of the first XV.
He was studying divinity at the University of Otago
When WW2 broke out in September 1939.
He dropped his studies to enlist immediately.
Tane trained as a pilot at Taieri. In April 1942 he was promoted and recognised as the most outstanding pilot on the course. The next month he announced his engagement to Shelia Farquharson, of Christchurch.
2 years later, in 1944, he was assigned to No.4 Squadron and sent to Fiji.
26 days later
Midnight, June 27, 1944
Tane and his crew took off on a mission with orders to intercept an enemy submarine believed to be stalking an Allied supply ship.
Sheila Farquarson married but kept up a friendship with Mrs Parata for the rest of her life.
No trace of the aircraft has ever been found. About 7000 New Zealanders trained as airmen during WW2.
The country had a population of 1.6 million people in 1940. Of those, roughly 140,000 served overseas.
11,625 New Zealanders did not return, the highest percentage of any country in the Commonwealth.
Acknowledgements: Cockpit dialogue adapted from the play He Waka Rererangi Whawhai (A War Plane) by Professor John Broughton CNZM with kind permission. A special thanks to Major (retired) Richard Parata MBE, nephew of Alastair Tanetoa Parata.
