Anderson's Bay as we know it today
was more than a century in the making,
writes Jonathan Howard.
Anderson's Bay, Dunedin, 1870s, Dunedin, by Burton Brothers. Te Papa (C.011797)
This incomplete Burton Brothers photograph shows Puketai, now also known as Anderson’s Bay, after James (1798-1848) and Isabella (née McLeod, b.1806) Anderson and family, the first Europeans to settle there for a short time in 1844. It was taken around 1870 from Simon (1804-1888) and Mary (née Brutton, 1809-1878) Every’s property, Silver Acres. In the distance is Whakaherekau (St Clair), with Forbury Hill above it.
Although challenging to get to, the “picturesque” Anderson’s Bay was already a well-established agricultural and manufacturing settlement, with shipbuilding, public transport, a school (1858), a Presbyterian church (1863), Dunedin’s first steeplechase (1864), orchards, cattleyard, quarrying and brickworks. In this photograph we can see the use of local raw materials, clay, stone and mānuka in the construction of the settlement.
A similar view today would show the extensive reclamation, which occurred in stages.
(A) The Dunedin, peninsula and Ocean Beach Railway causeway (1877).
(B) The later filling of Tainui Inlet (1953-4), on which Bayfield High School now stands.
(C) More of the bay for a recreation reserve (1968-9).
Somerville St was named after an early settler family.
These farm buildings and house are on the property of John (1799-1888) and Janet (nee Somerville, 1799-1885). The house and closest barn show a wattle and daub construction typical of early European settlement. Using local mānuka, upright trunks and heavier branches were set in the ground, then horizontal branches were fixed to them, perhaps with harakeke (flax), and packed and plastered with a clay and straw mix. The roofs are thatched.
This all-weather elevated timber walkway took pedestrians from cabs at Anderson Bay Hotel through the shoreline harakeke, over Begg’s Creek to the Vauxhall Gardens and saltwater baths.
Broad tidal mudflats made landing on shore difficult. When the Somerville family first arrived they had to wade ashore with their stores, and the son, carrying his father on his back, became stuck in the mud.
Puketahi, known by early European settlers as Goat Hill or Cutten’s Hill. From 1909 this was part of the suburb known as Sunshine, for its long hours of sunshine.
This was the future site of the Shore St (later, Sunshine) Quarry (highlighted). Stone from here was used to build the Port Chalmers Railway embankment (1870), stone causeway across the bay (1871-2) and later the stone wall across the head of the harbour, behind which Portsmouth Dr runs today.
The bay area is rich in clay and by 1871 nine local brickmakers are recorded, making bricks, tiles and drainage pipes. Here are two brickyards, one on either side of Musselburgh Rise.
At this time, parts of Tainui and Musselburgh were swampy. In August 1866 two prisoners, Thomas Langham and Thomas Robson, escaped from a prison working party, crossed the harbour and passed through Anderson’s Bay, and were trapped by police in the Tainui swamp. Langham lost his life and Robson and a policeman were injured. By the 1880s, with such fertile soil, about 60 acres were leased by Chinese market gardeners. Chong Sai Tim (1854-1911) was well known here for 40 years.
“Cintra”, this attractive gabled weatherboard house, was home to Mathew (1817-1901) and Ann (née Maclean, 1819-1897) Holmes. Mathew was a politician, runholder and merchant who became general manager of the New Zealand and Australia Land Company, which in 1866 bought Totara Estate. In January 1915, while home to George Moodie, partner in the photographic business, Muir and Moodie, Cintra burnt down.
This shows the first stone quarrying by the Begg family, at Quarry Hill, known as Beggs Quarry, Anderson’s Bay Quarry and Dunford’s Quarry. This site also made bricks and quarried sand used for asphalting city streets, then in mortar for Otago Boys’ High School (1883). Theodore Arnold (1852-1938), the North East Valley resident, borough town clerk and engineer, once managed the quarry. This operation significantly reduced the hill before the quarry eventually closed, in 1936.
This was the new home of Joseph (1818-1873) and Lucy (née Evans, b.1839) MacGregor. Joseph, a solicitor, unsuccessfully contested the Dunedin mayoralty in 1865. It was situated in the township of Silverton, named after the Every family’s Silver Acres farm, which was subdivided in 1862. It was also later the home of the Lee Smith and Somerville families and still stands today, with additions.
The Anderson’s Bay Hotel was built in 1863 for William (1832-1913) and Johanna (née Mulcahy, 1834-1874) Hildreth. It was demolished in 1906 to make way for the extension of the electric tramline up Silverton St.
This newly constructed brick building may have housed the store and later short-lived Carrick Inn run by Hugh Ross (1838-1905) in 1872. He and his first wife, Margaret (née Hogg, 1840-80), ran Ross’s Waggonette cab business and then the Anderson’s Bay Hotel over the road, which he later managed with his second wife, Sarah (née Gilmore, 1859-1937). The cab business was competitive, and in 1871 Hugh was sued by an omnibus driver for dangerous driving causing a collision on Anderson’s Bay Rd. The corner of what is now Silverton and Somerville Sts was by 1890 known as [Mr] Ross’s Corner.
This timber drill shed was built for the Anderson’s Bay Division of the Dunedin Naval Brigade after its establishment in 1864. From 1870 an annual ball was held here with music by Thomas Lack’s orchestra (from Stuart St).
Text, photographs and concept by Jonathan Howard
Page Design: Mathew Patchett