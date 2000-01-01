Anderson's Bay, Dunedin, 1870s, Dunedin, by Burton Brothers. Te Papa (C.011797)

This incomplete Burton Brothers photograph shows Puketai, now also known as Anderson’s Bay, after James (1798-1848) and Isabella (née McLeod, b.1806) Anderson and family, the first Europeans to settle there for a short time in 1844. It was taken around 1870 from Simon (1804-1888) and Mary (née Brutton, 1809-1878) Every’s property, Silver Acres. In the distance is Whakaherekau (St Clair), with Forbury Hill above it.

Although challenging to get to, the “picturesque” Anderson’s Bay was already a well-established agricultural and manufacturing settlement, with shipbuilding, public transport, a school (1858), a Presbyterian church (1863), Dunedin’s first steeplechase (1864), orchards, cattleyard, quarrying and brickworks. In this photograph we can see the use of local raw materials, clay, stone and mānuka in the construction of the settlement.

A similar view today would show the extensive reclamation, which occurred in stages.

(A) The Dunedin, peninsula and Ocean Beach Railway causeway (1877).

(B) The later filling of Tainui Inlet (1953-4), on which Bayfield High School now stands.

(C) More of the bay for a recreation reserve (1968-9).