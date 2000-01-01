THE grim parallel is not lost on Gil Elliott. In 2008, amid a heavy haze of grief and shock, he was planning the funeral of his only daughter, Sophie. Nearly 15 years later, just weeks ago, he had to return to Dunedin to do the same for her mother. The two farewells bookend a decade and a-half of incredible strength in the face of an overwhelming tragedy.
It honestly doesn’t get any easier, you’d think it would after 15 years, it really doesn’t.
It honestly doesn’t get any easier, you’d think it would after 15 years, it really doesn’t.
Mr Elliott now lives in the sleepy, sunny Central Otago town of Clyde. He was there when he was told his daughter was dead, stabbed 216 times by her ex-boyfriend Clayton Weatherston in their family home in Ravensbourne.
His wife Lesley was in the house during the attack. She later told a court how she heard Ms Elliott’s screams and fought to get into the locked room, before finding Weatherston standing over her daughter’s bloody body.
At the time Mr Elliott worked at Dunstan Hospital, commuting back and forth between Dunedin and Clyde every couple of weeks. ‘‘I sort of feel a bit guilty to be honest that I was out here, about 200km away. It’s a long drive, isn’t it?’’
He has talked about Ms Elliott’s murder so many times that, while it has never become easy for him, you get the sense he could almost do it on auto-pilot. Calmly, matter-of-factly, he described the first day of a never-ending nightmare. Not only did Mr and Mrs Elliott have to bury their daughter, but they were at the beginning of a traumatic, lengthy legal process that would dictate much of how they spent the next decade and a-half.
Treasured memory... Gil Elliott holds a photo of his daughter Sophie, which usually hangs in the living room of his Clyde home. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER
Treasured memory... Gil Elliott holds a photo of his daughter Sophie, which usually hangs in the living room of his Clyde home. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER
Now, Mr Elliott’s home is filled with reminders of his daughter.
The 22-year-old beams down from photos dotted around the lounge, alongside snaps of her two brothers. They have grown older, but she stays the same. Manilla folders and stacks of paper are spread across a dining table, a library of documents charting 15 years of trauma. It serves as a pretty good representation of the years since her horrific murder. Memories of a bright, bubbly girl who loved butterflies are interspersed with legal documents and victim impact statements. A legacy laid out in pieces of A4.
Never-ending grief
Mr Elliott has always said that while Weatherston, jailed for a minimum of 18 years, officially got a life sentence, it was Ms Elliott who really received one. But so too did her parents, and the justice process is not over. Weatherston will be eligible for parole in January 2026, meaning parole hearings will have to be prepared for. A strong proponent of a life sentence meaning life, Mr Elliott hopes his daughter’s killer will never be released. Harsher punishments for criminals is something he speaks about with the conviction of a lived experience most of us will never share.
I don’t think you can rehabilitate narcissistic psychopaths. Just leave them there. I don’t care if there’s capital punishment or not. They should have to pay properly for what they’ve done.
Mr Elliott and his wife took their trauma and turned it into advocacy, albeit in different ways. For Mrs Elliott it was about raising awareness of the red flags she and her daughter had missed, and teaching young women to protect themselves. Mr Elliott, having been through the wringer of the justice system, poured his energy into making things better for victims and their families. Even though the pair later separated, they remained friends and their work remained closely linked. It stayed that way until Mrs Elliott died on November 20. She had suffered from Parkinson's and later dementia. Mr Elliott said her passing was, in some ways, a blessing.
‘‘She wouldn’t have even known who Sophie was in the past couple of years.’’
It was a tragic end for a woman who poured so much time and effort into keeping her daughter’s legacy alive.
Mr Elliott has always said that while Weatherston, jailed for a minimum of 18 years, officially got a life sentence, it was Ms Elliott who really received one. But so too did her parents, and the justice process is not over. Weatherston will be eligible for parole in January 2026, meaning parole hearings will have to be prepared for. A strong proponent of a life sentence meaning life, Mr Elliott hopes his daughter’s killer will never be released. Harsher punishments for criminals is something he speaks about with the conviction of a lived experience most of us will never share.
I don’t think you can rehabilitate narcissistic psychopaths. Just leave them there. I don’t care if there’s capital punishment or not. They should have to pay properly for what they’ve done.
Mr Elliott and his wife took their trauma and turned it into advocacy, albeit in different ways. For Mrs Elliott it was about raising awareness of the red flags she and her daughter had missed, and teaching young women to protect themselves. Mr Elliott, having been through the wringer of the justice system, poured his energy into making things better for victims and their families. Even though the pair later separated, they remained friends and their work remained closely linked. It stayed that way until Mrs Elliott died on November 20. She had suffered from Parkinson's and later dementia. Mr Elliott said her passing was, in some ways, a blessing.
‘‘She wouldn’t have even known who Sophie was in the past couple of years.’’
It was a tragic end for a woman who poured so much time and effort into keeping her daughter’s legacy alive.
Turning grief into action
Mrs Elliott and Bill O’Brien first met after Weatherston’s trial. Mr O’Brien, a Dunedin author and former police officer of 35 years, said the murderer’s behaviour at the trial made him angry.
Looking for a way to counter Weatherston’s attacks on Ms Elliott’s character, he believed a book about her story would be the answer.
‘‘I nearly didn’t approach them, I thought they needed to have their own space. But I was kind of captivated by what Weatherston said and how calm and dignified Lesley was when she was interviewed.’’
He and Mrs Elliott ultimately established the Sophie Elliott Foundation and produced two books.
The first, Sophie’s Legacy, told Ms Elliott’s story from her mother’s perspective. The second, Loves Me Not, went with an educational programme they established in schools that taught teens about respectful relationships and anti-violence.
Between 2013 and 2021, nearly 64,000 school pupils took part in the programme.
The pair travelled around the country sharing Ms Elliott’s story for a decade, in between Mrs Elliott’s work as a neonatal intensive care nurse.
Turning grief into action
Mrs Elliott and Bill O’Brien first met after Weatherston’s trial. Mr O’Brien, a Dunedin author and former police officer of 35 years, said the murderer’s behaviour at the trial made him angry.
Looking for a way to counter Weatherston’s attacks on Ms Elliott’s character, he believed a book about her story would be the answer.
‘‘I nearly didn’t approach them, I thought they needed to have their own space. But I was kind of captivated by what Weatherston said and how calm and dignified Lesley was when she was interviewed.’’
He and Mrs Elliott ultimately established the Sophie Elliott Foundation and produced two books.
The first, Sophie’s Legacy, told Ms Elliott’s story from her mother’s perspective. The second, Loves Me Not, went with an educational programme they established in schools that taught teens about respectful relationships and anti-violence.
Between 2013 and 2021, nearly 64,000 school pupils took part in the programme.
The pair travelled around the country sharing Ms Elliott’s story for a decade, in between Mrs Elliott’s work as a neonatal intensive care nurse.
‘‘We know in eight cases, we’re absolutely convinced that her inspiration or intervention definitely saved at least eight young women’s lives. That really was hugely important,’’ Mr O’Brien said.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
But it was not easy.
‘‘I’ve seen her in front of several thousand people in a town hall, giving a talk about the most horrific things and personal things and loss, and she could do it ... afterwards we’d go back to the motel, go and get a meal or whatever and she’d get a bit weepy.
‘‘When I think of things like that, I just realise how incredibly strong she was.’’
Things became tougher as Mrs Elliott’s health deteriorated. She would rely on Mr O’Brien’s help both on and off stage. He would attend medical appointments with her, and became her power of attorney. When she had an operation, she stayed with him and his wife for a period.
‘‘We became real good buddies, and you don’t let your mates down.’’
Her health ultimately became so bad that she made the tough decision to close the foundation in 2019.
‘‘It is an enormous legacy to leave behind. We’ve got hundreds of emails from students and parents who say thanks for coming to the school. It’s a hell of a legacy.’’
Police took over the Loves Me Not programme after the foundation closed. Feedback from those who took part in the programme shows its value was recognised.
‘‘I think this programme is well planned and is a safe environment for students that are learning about relationships and what looks right and what is wrong,’’ one wrote.
‘‘It’s definitely an awkward topic to discuss and often disregarded because of this. It was given to us in more of an open conversation rather than reading from a script like most talks. I think it helped to allow members of the group to share opinions and feelings rather than it being a ‘we talk, you listen’ type thing,’’ another said.
While not directly involved in the foundation, Mr Elliott has high praise for its work. He points to the way Weatherston bullied Ms Elliott, calling her fat and ugly, stupid, and saying she was never going to go anywhere. In contrast, Mr Elliott lights up when he talks about his daughter. He proudly shows off her straight A university marks, and the glowing praise of one of her lecturers.
‘‘She was a lovely girl, quite honestly. I can say that because she’s my daughter, but she really was. The only person who didn’t think she was lovely was Clayton Weatherston.’’
But it was not easy.
‘‘I’ve seen her in front of several thousand people in a town hall, giving a talk about the most horrific things and personal things and loss, and she could do it ... afterwards we’d go back to the motel, go and get a meal or whatever and she’d get a bit weepy.
‘‘When I think of things like that, I just realise how incredibly strong she was.’’
Things became tougher as Mrs Elliott’s health deteriorated. She would rely on Mr O’Brien’s help both on and off stage. He would attend medical appointments with her, and became her power of attorney. When she had an operation, she stayed with him and his wife for a period.
‘‘We became real good buddies, and you don’t let your mates down.’’
Her health ultimately became so bad that she made the tough decision to close the foundation in 2019.
‘‘It is an enormous legacy to leave behind. We’ve got hundreds of emails from students and parents who say thanks for coming to the school. It’s a hell of a legacy.’’
Police took over the Loves Me Not programme after the foundation closed. Feedback from those who took part in the programme shows its value was recognised.
‘‘I think this programme is well planned and is a safe environment for students that are learning about relationships and what looks right and what is wrong,’’ one wrote.
‘‘It’s definitely an awkward topic to discuss and often disregarded because of this. It was given to us in more of an open conversation rather than reading from a script like most talks. I think it helped to allow members of the group to share opinions and feelings rather than it being a ‘we talk, you listen’ type thing,’’ another said.
While not directly involved in the foundation, Mr Elliott has high praise for its work. He points to the way Weatherston bullied Ms Elliott, calling her fat and ugly, stupid, and saying she was never going to go anywhere. In contrast, Mr Elliott lights up when he talks about his daughter. He proudly shows off her straight A university marks, and the glowing praise of one of her lecturers.
‘‘She was a lovely girl, quite honestly. I can say that because she’s my daughter, but she really was. The only person who didn’t think she was lovely was Clayton Weatherston.’’
Justice for whom?
Mr Elliott’s experience through the justice process, which due to delays and appeals spanned several years, was draining.
‘‘The criminal justice system is there to deal with an offender, not to deal with victims. They don’t care about victims.’’
He and Mrs Elliott both joined the Sensible Sentencing Trust, which has now disbanded, and put their energies into making things better. A key piece of legislation directly impacted by Ms Elliott’s death was the abolition of the partial defence of provocation.
The provocation defence allowed for a killing that would otherwise be classed as murder to be downgraded to manslaughter if it could be proven that the person who caused the death was provoked. It was the defence used by Weatherston in his trial, sparking outrage around the country.
The Elliotts were forced to sit silently in a Christchurch courtroom while Weatherston argued Ms Elliott had attacked him with a pair of scissors, pushing him to lose control. For Mr Elliott, the idea was absurd.
‘‘Sophie went up to her bedroom to get rid of Weatherston and started screaming straight away. I’d put locks on the inside of Sophie and Lesley’s doors for safety, so they could lock them from the inside. Weatherston used that against Sophie, he locked them in."
There was no provocation.
‘‘It was a ridiculous section in the Crimes Act. It was terrible.’’ He was not alone in that view. The Law Commission had called for the partial provocation defence to be repealed in 2001 and 2007. It was scrapped in November 2009 following the introduction of a Bill by then-Justice Minister Simon Power. Mr Power, now chief executive of TVNZ, had a lot to do with the Elliotts over the years, even speaking at Mrs Elliott’s funeral.
Visiting their Dunedin home once the court process was over had a profound effect on him. ‘‘That became one of the cases that most affected how I thought about justice reform at the time,’’ he recalled.
‘‘The facts of the case were so impactful and so horrific that it really did make people like me who were working in public policy at the time think ‘are we doing enough?’. The answer was there was a lot more to do.’’
In 2011 he introduced the Victims of Crime Reform Bill to Parliament.
Among its changes were ensuring victims got more information about offenders’ bail and sentences, and clearer guidelines around victim impact statements.
The second point was one Mr Elliott had been particularly keen on, after his own statement was heavily redacted at the judge’s request.
Mr Power described the Elliotts’ work as the most extraordinary advocacy on one of the most important issues in the justice system.
‘‘The fact that work is still going on just shows how incredibly determined and compelling and forceful the case for change was made by the Elliotts as they thought about those big issues in the justice system.’’
An unlikely friendship also led to the formation of another advocacy group.
Weatherston was represented at his murder trial by two high-profile lawyers, Judith Ablett-Kerr KC and Greg King.
After the trial Mr King approached Mr Elliott, shook his hand, and said ‘‘right decision’’.
The pair became friends, and later formed what they called the Justice Hot Tub with Sensible Sentencing Trust head Garth McVicar and lawyer Stephen Franks.
It disbanded after Mr King’s death in 2012, although Mr Elliott’s fondness for it remains — a framed caricature of the group hangs on the wall of his lounge.
Mr Elliott’s experience through the justice process, which due to delays and appeals spanned several years, was draining.
‘‘The criminal justice system is there to deal with an offender, not to deal with victims. They don’t care about victims.’’
He and Mrs Elliott both joined the Sensible Sentencing Trust, which has now disbanded, and put their energies into making things better. A key piece of legislation directly impacted by Ms Elliott’s death was the abolition of the partial defence of provocation.
The provocation defence allowed for a killing that would otherwise be classed as murder to be downgraded to manslaughter if it could be proven that the person who caused the death was provoked. It was the defence used by Weatherston in his trial, sparking outrage around the country.
The Elliotts were forced to sit silently in a Christchurch courtroom while Weatherston argued Ms Elliott had attacked him with a pair of scissors, pushing him to lose control. For Mr Elliott, the idea was absurd.
‘‘Sophie went up to her bedroom to get rid of Weatherston and started screaming straight away. I’d put locks on the inside of Sophie and Lesley’s doors for safety, so they could lock them from the inside. Weatherston used that against Sophie, he locked them in."
There was no provocation.
‘‘It was a ridiculous section in the Crimes Act. It was terrible.’’ He was not alone in that view. The Law Commission had called for the partial provocation defence to be repealed in 2001 and 2007. It was scrapped in November 2009 following the introduction of a Bill by then-Justice Minister Simon Power. Mr Power, now chief executive of TVNZ, had a lot to do with the Elliotts over the years, even speaking at Mrs Elliott’s funeral.
Visiting their Dunedin home once the court process was over had a profound effect on him. ‘‘That became one of the cases that most affected how I thought about justice reform at the time,’’ he recalled.
‘‘The facts of the case were so impactful and so horrific that it really did make people like me who were working in public policy at the time think ‘are we doing enough?’. The answer was there was a lot more to do.’’
In 2011 he introduced the Victims of Crime Reform Bill to Parliament.
Among its changes were ensuring victims got more information about offenders’ bail and sentences, and clearer guidelines around victim impact statements.
The second point was one Mr Elliott had been particularly keen on, after his own statement was heavily redacted at the judge’s request.
Mr Power described the Elliotts’ work as the most extraordinary advocacy on one of the most important issues in the justice system.
‘‘The fact that work is still going on just shows how incredibly determined and compelling and forceful the case for change was made by the Elliotts as they thought about those big issues in the justice system.’’
An unlikely friendship also led to the formation of another advocacy group.
Weatherston was represented at his murder trial by two high-profile lawyers, Judith Ablett-Kerr KC and Greg King.
After the trial Mr King approached Mr Elliott, shook his hand, and said ‘‘right decision’’.
The pair became friends, and later formed what they called the Justice Hot Tub with Sensible Sentencing Trust head Garth McVicar and lawyer Stephen Franks.
It disbanded after Mr King’s death in 2012, although Mr Elliott’s fondness for it remains — a framed caricature of the group hangs on the wall of his lounge.
He also joined a group locally called Compassionate Friends, made up of dozens of families who had suffered bereavements. Even within the group, he is an outlier, being the only parent to have lost a child through murder. Mr Elliott thought his daughter would have been really pleased with the legacy her parents had forged in her name.
‘‘I think she would have been surprised. She would have thought ‘I didn’t know you two had it in you’.’’
Her absence was keenly felt every year on her birthday, and during the Christmas season she loved so much, and, of course, on the anniversary of her death. Her name was also permanently etched into the city she called home. Memorials had been created at her primary school, her high school, and at the University of Otago. As January 9 approaches, Mr Elliott is preparing for another tough day — and the first without Mrs Elliott.
‘‘I don’t feel any more depressed, I just feel ... I’d like her back.’’