Mr Elliott’s experience through the justice process, which due to delays and appeals spanned several years, was draining.

‘‘The criminal justice system is there to deal with an offender, not to deal with victims. They don’t care about victims.’’ — Gil Elliott

He and Mrs Elliott both joined the Sensible Sentencing Trust, which has now disbanded, and put their energies into making things better. A key piece of legislation directly impacted by Ms Elliott’s death was the abolition of the partial defence of provocation.

The provocation defence allowed for a killing that would otherwise be classed as murder to be downgraded to manslaughter if it could be proven that the person who caused the death was provoked. It was the defence used by Weatherston in his trial, sparking outrage around the country.

The Elliotts were forced to sit silently in a Christchurch courtroom while Weatherston argued Ms Elliott had attacked him with a pair of scissors, pushing him to lose control. For Mr Elliott, the idea was absurd.

‘‘Sophie went up to her bedroom to get rid of Weatherston and started screaming straight away. I’d put locks on the inside of Sophie and Lesley’s doors for safety, so they could lock them from the inside. Weatherston used that against Sophie, he locked them in." — Gil Elliott

There was no provocation.

‘‘It was a ridiculous section in the Crimes Act. It was terrible.’’ He was not alone in that view. The Law Commission had called for the partial provocation defence to be repealed in 2001 and 2007. It was scrapped in November 2009 following the introduction of a Bill by then-Justice Minister Simon Power. Mr Power, now chief executive of TVNZ, had a lot to do with the Elliotts over the years, even speaking at Mrs Elliott’s funeral.

Visiting their Dunedin home once the court process was over had a profound effect on him. ‘‘That became one of the cases that most affected how I thought about justice reform at the time,’’ he recalled.

‘‘The facts of the case were so impactful and so horrific that it really did make people like me who were working in public policy at the time think ‘are we doing enough?’. The answer was there was a lot more to do.’’

In 2011 he introduced the Victims of Crime Reform Bill to Parliament.

Among its changes were ensuring victims got more information about offenders’ bail and sentences, and clearer guidelines around victim impact statements.

The second point was one Mr Elliott had been particularly keen on, after his own statement was heavily redacted at the judge’s request.

Mr Power described the Elliotts’ work as the most extraordinary advocacy on one of the most important issues in the justice system.

‘‘The fact that work is still going on just shows how incredibly determined and compelling and forceful the case for change was made by the Elliotts as they thought about those big issues in the justice system.’’

An unlikely friendship also led to the formation of another advocacy group.

Weatherston was represented at his murder trial by two high-profile lawyers, Judith Ablett-Kerr KC and Greg King.

After the trial Mr King approached Mr Elliott, shook his hand, and said ‘‘right decision’’.

The pair became friends, and later formed what they called the Justice Hot Tub with Sensible Sentencing Trust head Garth McVicar and lawyer Stephen Franks.

It disbanded after Mr King’s death in 2012, although Mr Elliott’s fondness for it remains — a framed caricature of the group hangs on the wall of his lounge.