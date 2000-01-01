Literally straight out of the box, PSVR2 impresses with how straightforward it is to use. There’s no series of bits and pieces — like an external camera or chunky power boxes to worry about — all its clever tech has been packed into its headset, which simply plugs into the front of your PS5 via its generously-long, standard USB cable (you’ll need that for roaming your lounge later), and its lightweight ‘‘Sense’’ controllers, which you put your hands into a bit like boxing gloves.

One of the impediments to widespread uptake of VR has been that it’s not that comfortable to strap a big piece of equipment to your head. And all the tech that’s been packed into PSVR2 does make it a bulky sort of a device — but crucially, one that remains pretty comfortable to wear for gaming sessions of an hour or two.

Putting the headset on is a matter of just pressing a button that slides the lens unit forward, popping the whole thing on your head, sliding the lens unit back over your eyes, then tightening the strap at the back with an easy-to-find dial to make everything nice and snug. If you need to see where you are in the real world, a button on the front right of the lens will switch the view from whatever you’re doing in-game to the headset’s external cameras. It’s essentially the view you’d get from your eyeballs, but filmed instead and screened for you a few centimetres from your eyes — a weird sort of experience that’s a bit like putting on night-vision goggles, but very handy if you have a sense that you’re about to trip over the cat.

Weight distribution feels even, and there are no obvious pressure points. I managed sessions of up to 90 minutes or so without getting much in the way of a sore head or neck. I did find that some of the delicate flaps of rubber under the eyes and around the nose that are there to keep light out could get a bit tickly at times, but it wasn’t a major irritation.

A lens adjusting dial on the left front of the headset also makes it easy to finally tune the distance between the lenses to make things nice and clear, so you can avoid that blurry effect that can end up contributing to motion sickness. I’m not typically affected much by that — so take this with a grain of salt, as it may be different for you — but I haven’t really experienced it using the PSVR2 at all, beyond the odd dizzy moment in Horizon or After the Fall.

The main comfort issue I faced was a build-up of heat inside the headset over time, and if you’ve been playing something active for a while, it’s a good idea to take a hydration break and deal with any moisture inside the headset with a dry cloth.

A pair of earbuds that come with the headset plug into the headphone jack at the back, or you can use any other earphones or headphones you’d like, if you can work round the headset with them. And the lenses themselves offer an excellent picture, with sharp definition and bright, vivid colours — for the technically minded, this is thanks to the 2000×2040-pixel resolution displays it plonks in front of each of your eyes, which puts it towards the top of what is available. It’s an easy-to-use, well designed bit of kit that makes the whole somewhat awkward physical experience of using a gaming headset just about as seamless as it can be.

Setting up to play is similarly easy. When you boot up the headset, you’ll be prompted to calibrate your play space, which is simply a matter of looking around the room you’re in so PSVR2 can map your available floor space. It generally does a great job of spotting obstacles and setting a perimeter, but you can also manually adjust the boundaries of your designated play area with the controller if needed. The whole thing typically takes less than a minute. PSVR2 will then check in on your last saved play area each time you start playing, to ensure no coffee tables have snuck into it surreptitiously, and prompt a recalibration if needed. If you’re switching to playing a game seated, PSVR2 will work out that you’ve parked yourself and prompt you to set up a temporary cylindrical play area centred around where you’re sitting. Near your boundaries in any game, virtual walls will flash up on your display to alert you that you’re getting a bit close to the piano. It seems a finely calibrated system, and we’re yet to have any physical-world accidents while using the headset, even in our relatively small lounge.

Your initial calibration will also set up eye tracking, perhaps PSVR2’s fanciest new feature. Put simply, PSVR2 can tell what you’re looking at. Games I tried used this in ways as simple as being able to look at the dialogue option you want to select, and as complicated as characters seemingly reacting to the eye contact you’re making with them. It’s neat, and it will be interesting to see what cool ways future titles might come up with to use it.

PSVR2’s controllers similarly have a lot of potential that’s waiting to be explored. Not only do they offer excellent, accurate tracking of your hands in the virtual space, but they can also sense your finger movement. In Horizon, for example, I could point or make a thumbs-up in real life and have those actions mirrored by my in-game character’s hands. The placement of buttons, triggers and thumbsticks (one on each hand) is also easy to get to grips with for those familiar with more traditional gaming controllers — it’s a lot like handling a traditional Playstation controller that’s been snapped into two halves. Whether you’re firing a bow and arrow, thrashing a guitar, or flailing your giant tentacles around, these things work, and before too long you’ll be grabbing, catching and throwing things around in virtual space like you were born to it. The haptic feedback in the controllers also gives making actions in games a physical sensation, adding to your sense of immersion.

PSVR2 is, then, a seriously good piece of technology — although it needs to be, as retailing for about $1000 in New Zealand, it costs more than the PS5 you’ll be plugging it into. There’s perhaps another reason to wait for that price to come down too, as while there are quite a few game titles available at launch, most are upgrades of older VR titles — with the notable exception of Sony’s own Horizon: Call of the Mountain — which play well, but aren’t designed from the ground up to make the most of PSVR2’s capabilities. Hopefully, more studios will get on board with what the kit can really do.

Early — and cashed-up — adapters, though, might want to jump on board now for an exciting look at what VR might really be capable of.