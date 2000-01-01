Researching further, he discovered Tommy Thomson was well known among magic fraternities at the time, but no-one in the current magic circle had heard of him.

Programmes from shows performed by the Otago Magical Society listed the stage names of magicians.

‘‘We knew none of the members, which made it rather interesting to know that there was another group of magicians 10 years before our own club.’’

Acts included fire eating and throwing darts or bullets through people.

Things that probably wouldn't be very PC today.

‘‘They were a very active and very popular club in the day for the 10 years that they ran.’’

Tommy Thomson started his interest in magic when his brother gave him a book on conjuring.

‘‘So he learned a few tricks and became very popular, but then went off to war,’’ Mr Craig said.

While overseas he visited many venues where famous magicians were performing and made friends with them.

After he returned from World War 2, a number of those magicians came to visit him in Dunedin.

Friend to magicians . . . Tommy Thomson was an Associate of the Inner Magic Circle (A.I.M.C.), the first New Zealander to be made a member. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

‘‘He also worked at the King Edward Technical College as the woodwork teacher, first of all, and then the handyman.’’

The magical society’s club was housed upstairs above the former Arkwright Traders building on Manse St.

His handyman skills proved useful as he created a stage and theatre space for the clubrooms.

They would do shows for charities, raise money for groups, and so they were very very active.

The Otago Magic Circle is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, and Mr Craig has written a book — The Otago Magic Circle, A History of Mystery to celebrate that achievement.

Mr Craig has incorporated the story of the Otago Magical Society that preceded it.

The magic circle was founded by the late Richard Walls, a former Dunedin mayor.

‘‘He was only 20 years old when he founded it, but it turned out he knew the original man, Tommy Thomson, and so must have been inspired to create the new club.’’

Mr Craig visited the Hocken Collections recently, gifting both Thomson’s tome and a copy of his book to the collection.