In the hands of a magician, a large tome could contain all sorts of spells and secrets. So when a heavy leather-bound book was found among the possessions of a former magician, Otago Magic Circle historian Murray Craig was keen to find out more. Reporter Simon Henderson delves into Dunedin’s enchanted past.
Bound in brown and grey leather, weighing more than 5kg, a magic book of history has found a new home at the Hocken Collections.
It started when Otago Magic Circle historian Murray Craig helped clear the home of deceased magician and founding member of the circle, Arthur Bingham.
We discovered the book among his magic possessions . . . a large book that had information about a club we never knew existed 10 years before the Otago Magic Circle started.
Inside the heavy book were newspaper clippings beginning about 1911, and running through to about 1947.
As he turned the pages he discovered the book belonged to Tommy R Thomson, who founded the Otago Magical Society in 1937.
The club ran until 1947, ending 10 years before the Otago Magic Circle was formed in 1957.
‘‘The book also contained all sorts of programmes, brochures, photos, newspaper clippings, quite a lot of them, and with his name, nicely underlined under each article,’’ Mr Craig said.
(Right) Magic book . . . Otago Magic Circle historian Murray Craig holds the magic tome he discovered, along with a copy of his newly finished book The Otago Magic Circle, A History of Mystery. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Lights up . . . Programmes from various shows inside Tommy Thomson’s book offers a glimpse of magical nights of entertainment in Dunedin in the first half of the 20th century. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Mornington entertainers . . . A programme of entertainment at Societies Hall Outram. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Magician’s welcome . . . An invitation inside Tommy Thomson’s book advertises an official welcome to American magician Nicola, who was made the first life member of the Otago Magical Society. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Ballet and ballads . . . A programme from a Grand Variety Concert in 1956 includes ‘Highlights of Hypnotism’ and ‘A spot of Magic’. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Magician’s welcome . . . An invitation inside Tommy Thomson’s book advertises an official welcome to American magician Nicola, who was made the first life member of the Otago Magical Society. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Ballet and ballads . . . A programme from a Grand Variety Concert in 1956 includes ‘Highlights of Hypnotism’ and ‘A spot of Magic’. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Lights up . . . Programmes from various shows inside Tommy Thomson’s book offers a glimpse of magical nights of entertainment in Dunedin in the first half of the 20th century. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Magician’s welcome . . . An invitation inside Tommy Thomson’s book advertises an official welcome to American magician Nicola, who was made the first life member of the Otago Magical Society. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Ballet and ballads . . . A programme from a Grand Variety Concert in 1956 includes ‘Highlights of Hypnotism’ and ‘A spot of Magic’. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Mornington entertainers . . . A programme of entertainment at Societies Hall Outram. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Lights up . . . Programmes from various shows inside Tommy Thomson’s book offers a glimpse of magical nights of entertainment in Dunedin in the first half of the 20th century. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Magician’s welcome . . . An invitation inside Tommy Thomson’s book advertises an official welcome to American magician Nicola, who was made the first life member of the Otago Magical Society. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Ballet and ballads . . . A programme from a Grand Variety Concert in 1956 includes ‘Highlights of Hypnotism’ and ‘A spot of Magic’. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Mornington entertainers . . . A programme of entertainment at Societies Hall Outram. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Researching further, he discovered Tommy Thomson was well known among magic fraternities at the time, but no-one in the current magic circle had heard of him.
Programmes from shows performed by the Otago Magical Society listed the stage names of magicians.
‘‘We knew none of the members, which made it rather interesting to know that there was another group of magicians 10 years before our own club.’’
Acts included fire eating and throwing darts or bullets through people.
Things that probably wouldn't be very PC today.
‘‘They were a very active and very popular club in the day for the 10 years that they ran.’’
Tommy Thomson started his interest in magic when his brother gave him a book on conjuring.
‘‘So he learned a few tricks and became very popular, but then went off to war,’’ Mr Craig said.
While overseas he visited many venues where famous magicians were performing and made friends with them.
After he returned from World War 2, a number of those magicians came to visit him in Dunedin.
‘‘He also worked at the King Edward Technical College as the woodwork teacher, first of all, and then the handyman.’’
The magical society’s club was housed upstairs above the former Arkwright Traders building on Manse St.
His handyman skills proved useful as he created a stage and theatre space for the clubrooms.
They would do shows for charities, raise money for groups, and so they were very very active.
The Otago Magic Circle is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, and Mr Craig has written a book — The Otago Magic Circle, A History of Mystery to celebrate that achievement.
Mr Craig has incorporated the story of the Otago Magical Society that preceded it.
The magic circle was founded by the late Richard Walls, a former Dunedin mayor.
‘‘He was only 20 years old when he founded it, but it turned out he knew the original man, Tommy Thomson, and so must have been inspired to create the new club.’’
Mr Craig visited the Hocken Collections recently, gifting both Thomson’s tome and a copy of his book to the collection.
(Above) Magic history . . . Otago Magic Circle historian Murray Craig donates a book created by Otago Magical Society founder Tommy R Thomson to Hocken Collections archives head curator Anna Blackman. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
Hocken Collections archives head curator Anna Blackman said the library did not have much on the history of magic in New Zealand.
‘‘So this is a very cool item.’’
She thought it would have popular appeal given people’s interest in magic.
‘‘It’s really up to our researchers how it is potentially used in the future.’’
The tome would be accessioned into the collection and would soon be available for researchers to peruse by visiting their Anzac Ave premises, she said.
