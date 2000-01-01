This week New Zealand celebrates Matariki as a public holiday for the first time. Here, Victoria Campbell (Kāi Tahu), explains some of the mātauranga (traditional knowledge) around the constellation and its place in the traditions of the mana whenua of the South.

MATARIKI

Mānawa maiea te putanga o Matariki

Mānawa maiea te ariki o te rangi

Mānawa maiea te mātahi o te tau

Tātai aroraki (astronomy) involves the study of the stars, including the moon, planets, and astronomical activities. For millennia, our ancestors have built an understanding of the universe and how it works while maintaining and sharing this knowledge through waiata, karakia, pūrākau, art, crafts, and architecture.

More than 800 years ago our forebears used their in-depth comprehension of tātai aroraki to traverse the great Pacific Ocean navigating by the stars, ocean currents, winds, and migratory patterns of wildlife. Our connection to the natural world is best described through the lens of whakapapa/genealogy. Our tribal narratives and whakapapa explain the structure, systems and relationships that govern our interactions with the natural world. Nā te pō, ko te ao, ko te ao mārama.

WHAKAAHUA: IAN GRIFFIN WHAKAAHUA: IAN GRIFFIN

PUAKA

For Kāi Tahu here in the South, the star Puaka (Rigel in Orion) has important significance and is associated with the new lunar year because it indicates a seasonal change and has connections to mahika kai – activities associated with planting, harvesting, the natural cycles of species including flora and fauna and the management of these resources.

Puaka is linked with health and well-being and can be described in the kīwaha – Puaka tohu rau. Puaka, the harbinger.