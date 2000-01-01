North East Valley
The Sun continues to shine on North East Valley's historic homes, writes Jonathan Howard.
North East Valley, Dunedin, circa 1912, Dunedin, by Muir & Moodie. Te Papa (C.025239)
This 1912 photograph by Dunedin-based photographic partnership Muir and Moodie shows what property ads then — and now — describe as the “sunny side” of North-East Valley (N.E.V.), and part of Ōpoho. It’s taken from Calder’s Quarry, which operated 1868-1980 and supplied screenings (gravel) to metal early roads and footpaths throughout the city, and for the concrete foundations of such Dunedin landmark buildings as Dunedin Town Hall, Regent Theatre and Consultancy House.
Today trees on the former quarry obscure this sightline, but many houses in this photograph remain (shown in gold) in more or less recognisable forms.
John Paulin (1856-1921), weather forecaster, and Alice nee Goldring (1857-1919) lived at 115 Signal Hill Rd, where they created an impressive English-style garden. The house was demolished by the 1980s.
The Presbyterian Manse (1887) still stands on James St, named for James Strain, early N.E.V. resident. The manse and other N.E.V. buildings, including the former St David’s Presbyterian Church, were designed by James Hislop (1859-1904), who spent his later childhood in the Valley.
The N.E.V. Town Hall and Post Office (James Hislop, 1889) was originally built by local residents impatient for a public hall and meeting room in the absence of a town hall. It was finally purchased by the Borough Council as Town Hall and Council offices, after the N.E.V. Council Chambers was destroyed by fire (December 1898). By 1912 the Borough had been amalgamated with Dunedin City Council, and the Town Hall served as the Post Office (1901-1914).
The hall floor was laid with concentric floorboards to allow for roller skating, a popular winter indoor pastime. In the winters of 1909-1911 the Valley Skating [Roller] Rink operated afternoons and evenings, a brass band sometimes playing waltzes for the evening sessions. The Town Hall was demolished in 1972.
Tram tracks and cast-iron tram poles were installed in late 1903 to introduce electric trams.
At this small group of shops with accommodation backing straight on to the Lindsay Creek/Pukehaukea, a father and son can be seen picking cabbage from their vegetable garden.
Arnold St (called District Rd until 1906) is named after eminent N.E.V. resident, borough town clerk and engineer, Theodore Arnold (1852-1938).
The risks of quarries were brought home to the resident of this house in October 1946, when blasting operations propelled a 16kg rock over 360m from the quarry face, across North Rd and Carlton St, into this back garden.
The property of Albert (1885-1961) and Amy Gwilliam (1881-1913) shows their large glasshouse (“tomato house”). A striking feature of this photograph are the 20+ detached or semi-detached glasshouses. Poultry keeping was also popular in the valley, and the Gwilliams had a poultry run including White Leghorn chickens. After Amy died Albert sold the property, and the house is still there.
Until 1906 Baldwin St (the Steepest Street in the World) was named Baldwin Court. It is named for Captain William Baldwin (1836-1917), local MP, newspaper owner and landowner, who created a sub-division in N.E.V.
In 1909-10 New Zealand newspapers widely advertised that Mrs Elizabeth Miller (1871-1942) of Calder St had “years of biliousness . . . banished by Bile Beans” remedy.
Calder Ave was originally named Calder Court, then Street, then Avenue. It was named after George Calder, quarry proprietor and mayor (1882) of the N.E.V. Borough Council.
The home built by John Poole, bricklayer (1827-1894) and Mary nee Allan (1846-1928) still stands here on Evans St. The street was named after John Evans, N.E.V. mayor in 1887.
