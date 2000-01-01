North East Valley, Dunedin, circa 1912, Dunedin, by Muir & Moodie. Te Papa (C.025239)

This 1912 photograph by Dunedin-based photographic partnership Muir and Moodie shows what property ads then — and now — describe as the “sunny side” of North-East Valley (N.E.V.), and part of Ōpoho. It’s taken from Calder’s Quarry, which operated 1868-1980 and supplied screenings (gravel) to metal early roads and footpaths throughout the city, and for the concrete foundations of such Dunedin landmark buildings as Dunedin Town Hall, Regent Theatre and Consultancy House.

Circle marks the location where the photo was taken from.

Today trees on the former quarry obscure this sightline, but many houses in this photograph remain (shown in gold) in more or less recognisable forms.