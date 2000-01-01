Shane Mulligan cut a meek figure in the dock.

Unshaven and in ill-fitting jeans, a dinky paunch visible beneath a white polo shirt bearing his name, a slight stoop in his posture, hands clasped before him in seeming supplication.



The 35-year-old looked messy rather than menacing.



But Mulligan’s weapons were his words.





Stalker . . . Shane Mulligan was sentenced to intensive supervision after pleading guilty to harassment. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Stalker . . . Shane Mulligan was sentenced to intensive supervision after pleading guilty to harassment. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

His sentencing last month marked the end of three years of torment for his teenage victim, during which the IT expert bombarded her and her family with messages, devoted a blog to her and repeatedly defied court orders.



In August last year — on the back of an innocuous 10-minute chat a couple of years earlier — Mulligan proposed to the girl in the form of an eight-page manifesto.



‘‘When I met her, I saw her heart. I knew. She’s the one I actually want. She’s the one I’m not allowed to have. She’s the one I want,’’ he wrote.



Despite her blocking Mulligan’s social media channels and having family members battle to keep him at bay, he persisted.



In a statement to the court, she concisely conveyed the magnitude of the misery he caused.



‘‘Shane has shattered my future.’’

Melee Dowle was under 18 when the stalking started, so her identity was automatically suppressed by law. But at the recent sentencing, she told Judge Jim Large she did not want it.



Ms Dowle wanted vindication.



For all the friends who thought she was lucky to be the subject of such an outpouring of affection, all the teachers who believed it was an overreaction.



They were wrong.



No one else at Ms Dowle’s school had 111 on speed dial, an emergency action plan, a police file number with them at all times and a photo of their stalker lodged with the school office.



She described her final year of school as an ‘‘uphill mountain to climb’’, when she was carrying the psychological burden of an adult man obsessed with her ‘‘lurking in the background’’ of her life.



Ms Dowle had always planned to continue her IT studies at the University of Otago, but the possibility of bumping into Mulligan in Dunedin was too terrifying.



So she had uprooted her life and moved north.



While it put physical distance between them, Ms Dowle said the spectre of her tormentor had followed.

Ms Dowle’s protracted ordeal with Mulligan had an unlikely inception — a coding class run through the church they attended.



The member of the congregation who supervised the sessions, a computer-science academic, said Mulligan was one of his students and he had no hesitation allowing his involvement as a ‘‘demonstrator’’.



During the classes, he never saw any concerning behaviour, he said.



But an obsession was brewing.



Ms Dowle, who was 16 at the time, never even noticed Mulligan and did not recall interacting with him during the coding seminars.



They only conversed once when she was waiting to be picked up from church.



‘‘We spoke for 10 minutes, maybe even less,’’ she told the Otago Daily Times.



‘‘It was mostly me just talking, because when people bring up computers I kind of get excited so I just ramble.’’



However, within hours, Mulligan had found her on Facebook and it began.



It was not so much a charm offensive as an onslaught; messages, dense, sprawling paragraphs in the early hours of the morning, featuring offbeat references to people and topics of which Ms Dowle had no knowledge.



‘‘I just thought it was a part of his eccentric personality,’’ she said.



‘‘I didn’t want to be dismissive.’’



Mulligan mused about private lessons, a trip to Megazone together.



Ms Dowle declined.



But the rejections made little difference.



‘‘I didn’t go to church that frequently, but the times I did, I would sometimes see him in the crowd and usually he was just staring at me,’’ she said.

Sentenced . . . Shane Mulligan pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced to intensive supervision. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Sentenced . . . Shane Mulligan pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced to intensive supervision. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ms Dowle had mentioned during her brief chat with Mulligan that she liked strawberries.



Starved of any information about the girl, he fixated on this minuscule detail and it became a theme of his online ramblings in the ensuing years.



Weeks after their first meeting, Mulligan messaged her while they were in church to meet him at the back of the building.



It was Valentine’s Day and he had strawberry brownies.



‘‘He painted it like he was handing them out to everyone but when I got there he was standing there with a box.



‘‘When I left, I realised . . . it was just me he was giving them to,’’ Ms Dowle said.



Meanwhile, the late-night messages that flooded her inbox while she slept were becoming less intelligible and more frequent.



Ms Dowle was staggered by the unrelenting intensity and did not know how to stop it.



She was embarrassed and, though she had done nothing to encourage Mulligan’s advances, she felt somehow responsible.



She blocked him on Facebook and her brother, who knew him through IT circles, warned him off.



And it appeared to work.

For a year, Ms Dowle resumed normal life: school, friends, plans for university.



‘‘I had moved on and forgotten,’’ she said.



Mulligan, though, was absorbed by his longing, only emboldened by the hurdles that had been put in his way.



He poured his infatuation into his blog, a bizarre amalgamation of theology, artificial intelligence and art.



And at the centre of it, was Melee Dowle.



But what becomes increasingly obvious when trawling through the thousands of words that he wrote is that this person he ‘‘loved’’, with whom he was destined to spend eternity, his supposed soul’s reflection — he did not know her at all.



Strawberries, cats and art were the crumbs of Ms Dowle’s life he had gleaned from the limited contact they had shared, so Mulligan clung to them with desperate zeal.



‘‘He started obsessing over the little things I’d mentioned because that was all he really had,’’ she said.



‘‘I was extremely uncomfortable but I was also just horrified, because I didn’t realise it had gone to this extent.’’

In August last year, Ms Dowle was sent a link by one of Mulligan’s friends to a new online post.



It was entitled ‘‘Marry Me Melee’’ and featured 55 bullet points explaining and justifying why their union must happen.



It reads as simultaneously intricately penned and haphazardly spewed onto the page.



‘‘I have to find the infinity inside of Melee: That has to be my focus. That’s how she becomes my world, then the external reality becomes the playground. I will absolutely plaster my website with anything that Melee will give me. Asides from that I will love her to infinity,’’ Mulligan wrote.



