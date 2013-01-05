Port Chalmers, Dunedin, by Burton Brothers. Te Papa (C.011770) Port Chalmers, Dunedin, by Burton Brothers. Te Papa (C.011770)

This photograph of Port Chalmers was taken in late October 1883 by the influential photographic firm, Burton Brothers, from the edge of Flagstaff Hill (marked by a white dot in the near-contemporary reverse shot, below). Here we see how the early settlement with a foothold in Koputai Bay has developed into a port capable of servicing the latest shipping and handling the imports and exports of a growing province. As in Dunedin, critical to this was expansion through land reclamation, using spoil from cuttings in and around Port Chalmers, including to the foot of Flagstaff Hill. Another significant influence was the close proximity of a highly-valued building stone, Port Chalmers Breccia. This photograph shows at least three quarries: Gully Quarries (to the right of Iona Church and just above the railway embankment), Blueskin Quarries (immediately above this and Blueskin Bay Rd, the track to the Scott Memorial cuts along the quarry), and Big Quarry (see 5 below). Demand for Port Chalmers and Sawyers Bay Breccia peaked by the late 1880s.

The structures highlighted in brown still survive today.