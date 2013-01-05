Port Chalmers was carved from the stone of Koputai Bay to service a global commerce, early photographs capturing the process as it happened.
This photograph of Port Chalmers was taken in late October 1883 by the influential photographic firm, Burton Brothers, from the edge of Flagstaff Hill (marked by a white dot in the near-contemporary reverse shot, below). Here we see how the early settlement with a foothold in Koputai Bay has developed into a port capable of servicing the latest shipping and handling the imports and exports of a growing province. As in Dunedin, critical to this was expansion through land reclamation, using spoil from cuttings in and around Port Chalmers, including to the foot of Flagstaff Hill. Another significant influence was the close proximity of a highly-valued building stone, Port Chalmers Breccia. This photograph shows at least three quarries: Gully Quarries (to the right of Iona Church and just above the railway embankment), Blueskin Quarries (immediately above this and Blueskin Bay Rd, the track to the Scott Memorial cuts along the quarry), and Big Quarry (see 5 below). Demand for Port Chalmers and Sawyers Bay Breccia peaked by the late 1880s.
The structures highlighted in brown still survive today.
Port Chalmers Grammar School (1875, Port Chalmers Breccia), built on the site of former police buildings. Designed by significant Dunedin architect David Ross, it later became a district high school, then primary school. When that relocated to Mussel Bay in 1958, this Ajax St building was demolished.
Port Chalmers “Old” Cemetery.
Iona Church (Port Chalmers Breccia) is nearing completion here (though the town clock was not installed in the spire until 1885). This is the third, and most elaborate, Iona Church, reflecting Port Chalmers’ development. The first (1852) was a simple timber structure, replaced by the second (1872, Port Chalmers Breccia), which survives as Johnstone Hall.
This Port Chalmers Breccia outcrop, called Leans Rock, after the Lean family who farmed up there, was a popular picnic spot.
The “Recreation” or “Big Quarry” supplied Port Chalmers Breccia (bluish grey) used for street kerbing, and many structures and buildings in Port Chalmers and Dunedin. Commercial operations ended in 1904. The Lady Thorn Dell Garden stands here today.
Port Chalmers Graving Dock and Pump House. The dock (1872, Port Chalmers Breccia) was buried under the container port in 1971. The SS Te Anau is seen here having her annual clean and repaint. Built in Dumbarton, Scotland in 1879 for the Union Steam Ship Company, she had a long service, finally as a coal hulk in Port Chalmers before being towed to Whanganui and sunk in 1924 as a training wall (still seen today).
Don Juan is the rear of the three hulks tied up to Cross Wharf. Reaching port as the leaking Rosalia, her earlier name was restored and she was prepared for another voyage until judged to be unseaworthy. The Union Steam Ship Company bought and converted her into their joiners’ shop and sailmakers’ room. She, along with other hulks, were retired and grounded in “Rotten Row” in Deborah Bay in the early 1900s.
The steam tug Plucky (1880), alongside the Bowen St Pier. Originally purchased by the Otago Towing Company, then sold to the Otago Harbour Board in 1883, the hulk was sunk at the harbour spit in 1936.
This three storey building was the premises of Alphonso W. Johnson, Ships Chandler and Ballast Agent (1874, Port Chalmers Breccia). He and Mary lived next door, after moving from their earlier Mount St home and premises.
This timber and corrugated iron warehouse for the New Zealand Loan and Mercantile Co. was designed by R. A. Lawson and completed in early 1875.
Port Chalmers Railway Station (1880, Port Chalmers Breccia), built on reclaimed land. It replaced the earlier timber station closer to Beach St, and was itself demolished in 1963 to allow expansion of the container port.
Port Chalmers Post Office (1877, Port Chalmers Breccia) is now the Port Chalmers Museum.
Port Chalmers Hotel (1875, partly Port Chalmers Breccia), replaced the earlier landmark hotel of the same name.
Completed for Henry Dench (former Port Chalmers mayor) by early 1878, this Jersualem coffee / chop House (Port Chalmers Breccia) replaced an earlier timber one on the site. Later that year Ellen and George Chick turned it into Chick’s Hotel. Dench also built the Crescent Hotel (1874, Port Chalmers Breccia) in Careys Bay (also called Mansford Bay), now the Careys Bay Historic Hotel.
Named after the gooseberries planted there by settlers in the 1840s, the foot of Gooseberry Hill had been cut back in the late 1860s. Above is the embankment formed for the Dunedin to Moeraki railway line (1874-77).
Text: Jonathan Howard
Page Design: Mathew Patchett
