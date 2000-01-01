Princes St, Dunedin, 1861. From the album: Early Dunedin, Meluish - Burton - Muir & Moodie, 1861, Dunedin, by William Meluish, Muir & Moodie. Te Papa (O.030513) Princes St, Dunedin, 1861. From the album: Early Dunedin, Meluish - Burton - Muir & Moodie, 1861, Dunedin, by William Meluish, Muir & Moodie. Te Papa (O.030513)

THE photograph above was taken in late 1861, within a few months of Gabriel Read striking gold on May 23. Little remains of this streetscape today but connections to the past can still be found.

Though published in an album by the photographic firm Burton Brothers, it was taken by William Meluish (1823-1888). With Emma (1830-1915), he was half of a husband-and-wife team who came to Dunedin in early 1860 and stayed a decade, becoming property owners and developers. Their photographic studio is just out of shot on the left side. Re-using similar vantage points across time they captured Dunedin’s rapid development in these years, generating civic pride and promoting the city nationally and internationally.

In the photograph, above, we’re looking south along Princes St from a rough track above the cursory post and rail fall protection in the foreground, leading up to what was then Dowling St (now Tennyson St): see this reverse shot (right), where I’ve inserted Meluish.

This popular track Meluish took his photograph from was later replaced with timber steps as roads around were widened or lowered, and then in 1927, by the masonry Dowling St steps we know today. Green shows the surviving section of the Jones and Williamson store.