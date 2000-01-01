There can be no mistaking the legacy of the Chin family in Dunedin — it looms over central Dunedin in vivid colours, 20 feet tall.



Chin Fooi — his stern visage an eerie contrast to his grandson’s disarming smile — came to the city in the early 20th century and opened a laundry in Rattray St, where a mural was painted in 2015 to celebrate his role in integrating Chinese families into our community.



Sonny Chin formerly ran his business from a nearby property in the same street before relocating up the hill to Mornington.



The family influence endured and Chin, the youngest of six children, established his niche as a healer with mystical abilities, developing what he dubbed the ‘‘Hang Sun Technique’’.



Ever the self-promoter, he appeared in advertorials, created a slick website featuring an avalanche of gushing testimonials and made a Facebook page describing himself as a ‘‘digital creator’’ with numerous videos in which he demonstrated his skills.



Chin was not averse to giving impromptu energy readings in public either.

Ms Murtagh repeatedly received such treatment as she passed him while walking her dog along John Wilson Ocean Dr and eventually relented.



She agreed to attend a group session but was not without her reservations.



Decades earlier she had gone for a massage from Chin but it had been ‘‘too rough’’.



While Ms Murtagh enjoyed the supportive atmosphere among like-minded people, the man started to undermine her confidence.



He commented on her weight, claimed she could not sustain a loving relationship, was too controlling.



‘‘He started getting in my head even at that stage.’’



Ms Ovens had also known Chin for years. Her uncle went to school with him, and her first encounter with him was similarly inauspicious.



She recalled a self-defence class he had been running when she was a teenager.



‘‘He punched me in the face,’’ Ms Ovens said.



‘‘He said ‘this is what pain feels like’ ... I never went back.’’



But plagued by a tear in a disc and nagging hip pain, coupled with glowing recommendations from friends, in 2016, desperate for relief, she went to see Chin.

The first session, Ms Ovens said, was unremarkable.



There was an offsider who was observing and Chin manipulated her back and stretched her over a Swiss ball.



It did little to dull the pain but she returned, ever hopeful.



This time, alone, Chin told Ms Ovens she had been violated by her cousin when she was 14 — wildly specific and untrue.



But when she stressed that had not occurred, he pressed on.



‘‘You’ve blocked it out. This is your problem: you’ve blocked it all out. That’s why you’ve got these massive blockages,’’ Chin said.



After telling her she was sexually repressed, he smacked her pubic region and said ‘‘wake up’’.



Ms Ovens was rattled.



Afterwards, she sat in her car, wondering whether there was maybe some elusive trauma buried deep within her psyche that Chin could help her unearth.



But in her final session, his motives became clear.



Chin resumed the interrogation: why was she unable to open up? Why did she consider herself unlovable?



At the end of the session, after focusing on her sternum, he pulled down her bra and bit her nipple.



Ms Ovens said she was staggered by the audacity, frozen in fear, questioning the reality of what had just happened.



Friends told her to report the offence, but how could she?



‘‘I said ‘I can’t go to the police. He’s got testimonies on his wall from All Blacks and cops ... They’re not going to believe me. Why would they?’’’

I can’t go to the police.

He’s got testimonies

on his wall from

All Blacks and cops . . .

They’re not going

to believe me.

Why would they?





More than three years later, Ms Murtagh went to Chin’s Hawthorn Ave premises and their first meeting, focused purely on the physical, yielded immediate results.



Her migraines stopped.



Just like Ms Ovens, the next session had a distinctly darker tone.



Chin told Ms Murtagh her father — recently dead, and whom he had known — had had sex with her.



It was his way of showing love and she needed to accept that, Chin said.



He had found the emotional pressure point and as the woman lying on his treatment table questioned her entire upbringing, he molested her.



‘‘For Sonny to play on that wounded me deeply in ways that there’s just no words for. Every time I think about it, I still feel his touch on me. [But] the words he spoke were worse than the actual touch,’’ Ms Murtagh said.



‘‘It’s not just the physicality of the trauma, it’s not just the sexual groping. I don’t even think that’s a thing for him. It’s you being in pain and him having power and control in that moment. Because him groping my breast, and the way he did it with those hard dagger-like fingers, that wasn’t sexual. It’s about pain and that he’s got one over you.’’