Spill the dirt, bo, or I squirt metal, I want to demand. But I play it cool.

Could there have been two statues of St George, both by Gilbert Bayes, both in the South Seas Exhibition? And if this smaller one was gifted by the dapper Halsteds, where is my bold beauty with the lifeless eyes?

‘‘It’s possible that there were two sculptures. But we have only ever had one in the gallery collection,’’ Pollock replies.

What then is the painting that appears in the background of the 1927 Pattillo photo of St George-the-bigger, I ask, suspecting the image was snapped at the gallery.

Yes, Pollock agrees, the painting is Helpless, by Gotch and Ingram, and has been in the gallery collection since 1892.

This enormous, moody British shipwreck painting, Helpless, c.1886, oil on canvas, by Thomas Cooper Gotch and William Ayerst Ingram, which is in the Dunedin Public Art Gallery collection, appeared in the background of Cecil W. Pattillo's 1927 photo of the St George statue, taken a few months after the statue was presented to the city by Prince Albert on behalf of the British Government. IMAGE: SUPPLIED This enormous, moody British shipwreck painting, Helpless, c.1886, oil on canvas, by Thomas Cooper Gotch and William Ayerst Ingram, which is in the Dunedin Public Art Gallery collection, appeared in the background of Cecil W. Pattillo's 1927 photo of the St George statue, taken a few months after the statue was presented to the city by Prince Albert on behalf of the British Government. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Outside, thunder peals and wind rattles the Daily’s large glass panes like hot lead hitting home.

Questions are mounting like the body count after a mobster drive by.

This statue might not have belonged to the gallery, but how long did it remain there for all to see? If it was given to the city rather than the gallery, does the council have any record of it? When and how did the statue disappear? And above all, where is it now?

A Dunedin City Council Archives reference card for the CW Pattillo photo of the St George sculpture given to the city in 1927. Note the description suggests the statue was at that time in possession of the art gallery. When the card was created is unknown. IMAGE: DCC ARCHIVES A Dunedin City Council Archives reference card for the CW Pattillo photo of the St George sculpture given to the city in 1927. Note the description suggests the statue was at that time in possession of the art gallery. When the card was created is unknown. IMAGE: DCC ARCHIVES

I put my questions to the council, trying to get the lowdown on how easily it could have misplaced an almost life-sized Ye Olde mannequin. The questions flap aimlessly around the halls of power, are slapped with an Official Information Act notification and, more than a month later, come home to roost, looking much worse for wear.

The bottom line — the city has 295 items listed in its civic art work collection; the St George is not listed there; the council won’t be gassing about how much any of its art collection is worth; and any earlier copies of the collection list are, like the good knight himself, missing.

It is early April. The sun has sunk without a trace and I’m still at work. The office feels claustrophobic, but a thick Scotch mist rolling through town, hiding good and bad deeds alike, does not invite aimless perambulation.

I decide it is time to call in a favour.

Arthur Brand is a big wheel in the world of lost, stolen and forged art.

Arthur Brand is an Amsterdam-based international art detective. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Arthur Brand is an Amsterdam-based international art detective. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

I had stumbled across him while trawling the ether for any sign of St George on a rich mix of on-the-level and dodgy art sites.

The mugshot on his website shows a handsome mush in classy duds.

Touting as the world’s only full-time art gumshoe, Brand, also dubbed ‘‘the Indiana Jones of the art world’’, has spent his life tracking down the world’s great stolen masterpieces, from Picassos to Van Goghs.

He doesn’t actually know me from Adam but my search has gone off the boil and I’m left hoping he can throw me a lifeline.

For a while it doesn’t look good. Brand says I can call him in Amsterdam but then does a no-show.

I start to wonder if he’s a muckety-muck.

So, here I am, pulling another late one, giving it one last shot on the blower. He picks up.

Turns out the time-zone difference was the problem and Brand is in fact a right gee.

We jaw like old pals and he gives me the skinny.

He rates the missing saint ‘‘a brilliant piece’’, ‘‘very beautiful’’ and ‘‘an important statue’’.

A bronze like that would be worth ‘‘a few tens of thousands of dollars’’.

But that is not its real value, Brand says.