The first hospital site and buildings are circled. Octagon, Dunedin, 1862, Dunedin, by William Meluish. Te Papa (O.001629)

Here, between 1851 and 1866, on four acres, grew a collection of stone and timber buildings serving an increasing number of patients — 14 in a day in 1859 grew to 140 by 1866, during the gold rush. Around that time there was an idea to build a new hospital on the Arthur St Reserve.

Instead, in 1866 the hospital was moved to Great King St, to repurpose a relatively recent brick and plaster building (seen in the photograph below) designed by Mason and Clayton, which had housed the New Zealand Industrial Exhibition the year before.

Dunedin Hospital Building (formerly 1864 Exhibition Building). Collection of Toitū Otago Settlers Museum (60_98).

This was never suited to patient care, and became the focus of much criticism from hospital reformers, including Dr Ferdinand Batchelor, who made his complaints public after withdrawing all his patients from the hospital building in 1890. A Dunedin Hospital Commission of Inquiry was immediately established to investigate these “insanitary conditions”. It upheld the complaints and made recommendations that led to purpose-built facilities on the wider five-acre block, though “The Old Building” served as main entrance and administration block until its demolition in 1934.