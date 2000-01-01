Dunedin's hospital is moving for a third time, continuing the history of the city's shifting health services.
Construction is under way at the third site in Dunedin Hospital’s history. The first hospital stood in the Octagon where the Municipal Chambers are today (circled in the photograph below).
Dunedin's hospital is moving for a third time, continuing the history of the city's shifting health services.
Construction is under way at the third site in Dunedin Hospital’s history. The first hospital stood in the Octagon where the Municipal Chambers are today (circled in the photograph below).
The first hospital site and buildings are circled. Octagon, Dunedin, 1862, Dunedin, by William Meluish. Te Papa (O.001629)
Here, between 1851 and 1866, on four acres, grew a collection of stone and timber buildings serving an increasing number of patients — 14 in a day in 1859 grew to 140 by 1866, during the gold rush. Around that time there was an idea to build a new hospital on the Arthur St Reserve.
Instead, in 1866 the hospital was moved to Great King St, to repurpose a relatively recent brick and plaster building (seen in the photograph below) designed by Mason and Clayton, which had housed the New Zealand Industrial Exhibition the year before.
This was never suited to patient care, and became the focus of much criticism from hospital reformers, including Dr Ferdinand Batchelor, who made his complaints public after withdrawing all his patients from the hospital building in 1890. A Dunedin Hospital Commission of Inquiry was immediately established to investigate these “insanitary conditions”. It upheld the complaints and made recommendations that led to purpose-built facilities on the wider five-acre block, though “The Old Building” served as main entrance and administration block until its demolition in 1934.
The first hospital site and buildings are circled. Octagon, Dunedin, 1862, Dunedin, by William Meluish. Te Papa (O.001629)
Here, between 1851 and 1866, on four acres, grew a collection of stone and timber buildings serving an increasing number of patients — 14 in a day in 1859 grew to 140 by 1866, during the gold rush. Around that time there was an idea to build a new hospital on the Arthur St Reserve.
Instead, in 1866 the hospital was moved to Great King St, to repurpose a relatively recent brick and plaster building (seen in the photograph below) designed by Mason and Clayton, which had housed the New Zealand Industrial Exhibition the year before.
This was never suited to patient care, and became the focus of much criticism from hospital reformers, including Dr Ferdinand Batchelor, who made his complaints public after withdrawing all his patients from the hospital building in 1890. A Dunedin Hospital Commission of Inquiry was immediately established to investigate these “insanitary conditions”. It upheld the complaints and made recommendations that led to purpose-built facilities on the wider five-acre block, though “The Old Building” served as main entrance and administration block until its demolition in 1934.
This aerial view of Dunedin Hospital in 1949 shows the challenges of incremental improvements on the site since 1890, to meet ever-increasing demands for more capacity and better facilities — and also the key role the architectural firm of Mason and Wales played in designing them.
This is a detail of the Dunedin Hospital site in 1949, taken from a larger aerial. Otago University medical school, Dunedin. Whites Aviation Ltd: Photographs. Ref: WA-23422-G. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand. /records/22487380
This aerial view of Dunedin Hospital in 1949 shows the challenges of incremental improvements on the site since 1890, to meet ever-increasing demands for more capacity and better facilities — and also the key role the architectural firm of Mason and Wales played in designing them.
This administration building (Mason and Wales, 1935) replaced “The Old Building”. Built of reinforced concrete conforming to earthquake regulations, it housed hospital administration and the casualty department. On seeing its plans, the Dunedin Amenities Society called it an “unsightly block”, but it still stands today as Psychiatric Services for Dunedin Hospital.
The Campbell Pavilion (Mason and Wales, 1893) was the first purpose-built ward building on the site following the commission of inquiry, and included the Houghton and Miller hospital wards. It was demolished in 1974 to make way for the current 1980 ward block.
This operating theatre (Mason and Wales, 1897) replaced an earlier one. Demolished in 1974.
The Victoria Pavilion (Mason and Wales, 1899) was the children’s ward, built to commemorate Queen Victoria’s jubilee in 1897. It was demolished in 1962 (along with 13 and 14) to make way for the existing Clinical Services Building (1969).
The first nurses’ home (Mason and Wales, 1891) embodied an important moment when the hospital embraced a policy of all-female nurses. Increased demand saw this building extended twice, in 1903 and 1908-09. Demolished in 1974.
This is the site of the future Queen Mary Maternity Hospital (1961), which began as a wing of the earlier one (see 7) — since 1992, Hayward College Te Kāreti o Hayward, University of Otago Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou.
The first Queen Mary Maternity Hospital (Mason and Wales, 1937), then one of five Dunedin maternity hospitals, was extended in 1952 due to the post-war baby boom. Since 1993, it has been the School of Surveying Te Kura Kairūri, University of Otago Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou.
A new, larger nurses’ home (Mason and Wales, 1916) replaced the earlier one (see 5) and is now Cumberland College, University of Otago. To accommodate more nurses a wing was added in 1926, then a six-storey extension on Castle St in 1941, now Cumberland College Te Kāreti o Cumberland, University of Otago Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou.
The Physiotherapy Pool and the Fraser Building built as part of the Physiotherapy School (Mason and Wales, 1946). Now used for health support and hospital services.
The King Edward Pavilion (Mason and Wales, 1914) housed the Florence Nightingale and Dr Batchelor Wards. Intended for women, they were subsequently used for soldiers, along with the Queen Alexandra Ward, another storey added in 1919. Demolished in early 1980s.
The Neurosurgical Pavilion (Mason and Wales, 1945) incorporates a smaller 1925 x-ray block, and still stands today as the Children’s Pavilion.
The Ward (named after Joseph Ward) Pavilion (Mason and Wales, 1908) was designed to complement the Campbell (see 2) and Victoria (see 4) Pavilion designs, and housed the Dominion and Plunket Wards. Demolished in early 1980s.
The chimney of this replacement Boiler House (Mason and Wales, 1930) had a 21-foot deep foundation. Demolished in 1962.
This was one of a group of buildings used for outpatient services. Demolished in 1962.
This administration building (Mason and Wales, 1935) replaced “The Old Building”. Built of reinforced concrete conforming to earthquake regulations, it housed hospital administration and the casualty department. On seeing its plans, the Dunedin Amenities Society called it an “unsightly block”, but it still stands today as Psychiatric Services for Dunedin Hospital.
The Campbell Pavilion (Mason and Wales, 1893) was the first purpose-built ward building on the site following the commission of inquiry, and included the Houghton and Miller hospital wards. It was demolished in 1974 to make way for the current 1980 ward block.
This operating theatre (Mason and Wales, 1897) replaced an earlier one. Demolished in 1974.
The Victoria Pavilion (Mason and Wales, 1899) was the children’s ward, built to commemorate Queen Victoria’s jubilee in 1897. It was demolished in 1962 (along with 13 and 14) to make way for the existing Clinical Services Building (1969).
The first nurses’ home (Mason and Wales, 1891) embodied an important moment when the hospital embraced a policy of all-female nurses. Increased demand saw this building extended twice, in 1903 and 1908-09. Demolished in 1974.
This is the site of the future Queen Mary Maternity Hospital (1961), which began as a wing of the earlier one (see 7) — since 1992, Hayward College Te Kāreti o Hayward, University of Otago Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou.
The first Queen Mary Maternity Hospital (Mason and Wales, 1937), then one of five Dunedin maternity hospitals, was extended in 1952 due to the post-war baby boom. Since 1993, it has been the School of Surveying Te Kura Kairūri, University of Otago Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou.
A new, larger nurses’ home (Mason and Wales, 1916) replaced the earlier one (see 5) and is now Cumberland College, University of Otago. To accommodate more nurses a wing was added in 1926, then a six-storey extension on Castle St in 1941, now Cumberland College Te Kāreti o Cumberland, University of Otago Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou.
The Physiotherapy Pool and the Fraser Building built as part of the Physiotherapy School (Mason and Wales, 1946). Now used for health support and hospital services.
The King Edward Pavilion (Mason and Wales, 1914) housed the Florence Nightingale and Dr Batchelor Wards. Intended for women, they were subsequently used for soldiers, along with the Queen Alexandra Ward, another storey added in 1919. Demolished in early 1980s.
The Neurosurgical Pavilion (Mason and Wales, 1945) incorporates a smaller 1925 x-ray block, and still stands today as the Children’s Pavilion.
The Ward (named after Joseph Ward) Pavilion (Mason and Wales, 1908) was designed to complement the Campbell (see 2) and Victoria (see 4) Pavilion designs, and housed the Dominion and Plunket Wards. Demolished in early 1980s.
The chimney of this replacement Boiler House (Mason and Wales, 1930) had a 21-foot deep foundation. Demolished in 1962.
This was one of a group of buildings used for outpatient services. Demolished in 1962.
This is a detail of the Dunedin Hospital site in 1949, taken from a larger aerial. Otago University medical school, Dunedin. Whites Aviation Ltd: Photographs. Ref: WA-23422-G. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand. /records/22487380
Text: Jonathan Howard
Page Design: Mathew Patchett
Text: Jonathan Howard
Page Design: Mathew Patchett