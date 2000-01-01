Matt Sole (left), of COES, and Nigel Paragreen, of Fish & Game, at the

Manuherikia headwaters above Falls Dam. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Central Otago District Council has produced a report about the economic impact of changing the minimum flow levels. Its findings do not suggest economic calamity if flow levels are raised to 3 cumecs — 58 jobs, directly and indirectly, could be lost in an average-weather year. Contribution to Central Otago’s income could reduce from $27.8 million to $22.6 million.

On a personal level, however, change could be impactful.

MCG chair Anna Gillespie owns Two Farmers Farming with her husband Ben. It is a 400ha farm grazing calves for dairy and beef cattle at Omakau. About 230ha are spray irrigated. The Gillespies’ farm has won a fertiliser firm’s award for environmental effort, which includes a native plant nursery.





Anna and Ben Gillespie of Two Farmers Farming. PHOTO: ALEXIA JOHNSTON

Gillespie uses dramatic language. A minimum flow at Alexandra above 1.1 cumecs would be “catastrophic” and could result in farmers giving up and the community dying. Farmers are “incredibly burnt out and hurt” by disagreement about minimum flow and water allocations. She describes higher minimum flows as “bullshit numbers”.

There has been arrogance from ORC from the get go. Their policy team will do what they want”

Proving vocal irrigators are not just cattle farmers, Gary Kelliher farms sheep and deer at Springvale in the Manuherikia valley, sits on the MCG committee — and has remained an ORC councillor throughout the years of wrangling. He is a proud descendent of one of three gold-mining brothers who bought local farms in the 1920s.

“It is staggering that after years we are still miles apart and views entrenched,” Kelliher says. “It has been a waste of time and put people under awful stress. We are in limbo and the situation has been escalated by emotion and ideology. The flow environmentalists want will have a massive detrimental effect on people doing their best and wanting to continue as they are.”



Ben and Vanessa Hore run the 103-year old, 4000ha merino sheep and beef cattle farm at Blackstone Hill north of Omakau. They pull water out of the Manuherikia and store it in two giant 14ha ponds they dug themselves — to “future proof” their investment in spray irrigating 360ha.



“The ponds don’t take away all the risks,” says Mr Hore. “People wanting more water in the river will thump away until they get what they want — they are not prepared to meet halfway.”

The irrigating farmers don’t want to meet halfway, however. They want a minimum flow barely higher than they currently sustain. They are also calling for a bigger Falls Dam, saying more water storage would — in their view appropriately — allow irrigation to continue at its current rate of take and leave more in the river. Falls Dam’s permit expired in 2021 and it has a short-term permit only. “The river has plenty of water, just not stored for when we need it,” says Kelliher. “Water users need a new dam to get better reliability.”

Kelliher’s fellow councillor, Alexa Forbes, is passionate about the environment and responds: “Farmers seem to want some sort of compromise — but that can only be at the expense of the river.”

A walk along Falls Dam’s wall, made with uncompacted rubble, does not instill confidence in longevity. A concrete barrier is irregular. It is the responsibility of the dam’s owners — the irrigators — to ensure the dam remains safe.

Roger Williams, Falls Dam manager. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Long-time dam manager Roger Williams, 63, carries out his dam inspection and says “there’s little movement but nothing lasts forever”. His tiny 15-year-old dog, Mila, trots along beside him, shivering against the cold. In winter and spring — when there is snow meltwater — there can be “tremendous amounts of water and no trouble filling the dam,” says Williams.

He supports farmers’ calls for more water storage. “The catchment has ample water for ecological flows and irrigation, but it needs greater storage to achieve this outcome. This can be a win-win scenario for the environment and the economy.”

Fall Dam’s spillway — or ‘‘glory hole’’ — in winter. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Falls Dam was previously owned by the Ministry of Works. Now, irrigating farmers are major shareholders in irrigation companies that own the dams and races. The largest shareholders of Omakau Area Irrigation Company (OAIC) — which owns Falls Dam — reveals dairy farms and cattle grazing farms — among them Wildon Dairy, Satinburn Dairy, Milkwell Holdings (Limerick Downs dairy farm), Manchester Dairy and Kye Farming.

A new Falls Dam, six metres higher, would double the storage and cost $70 million or more. If built lower down, the old dam could be drained into it. There is no fully-fledged savings plan, nor consent, to do this — and farmers talk of a need for public subsidy. The ORC says it has no view on a bigger Falls Dam because no consent request has been lodged.

Nigel Paragreen, from Fish & Game, is an advocate for the environment — but hardly a “thumper”. He would rather collaborate, he says, but agriculture must operate within environmental constraints. Water is a shared resource, not an entitlement. He is happy to chat with Roger Williams at Falls Dam and discuss the undetermined future of water rights. However, he is clear the abstraction is far too much and “if everyone could have agreed a number, it would have happened already”.

Roger Williams (left) and Nigel Paragreen compare notes at Falls Dam.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

“The river is subjected to very low flows due to abstraction over summer,” Paragreen says. “It’s like imposing an extreme drought on the river every year. This creates a bottleneck because habitat has shrunk and lessened in quality. The fish become more stressed and can be difficult to catch. I’ve spoken to anglers who refuse to fish in the summer months because the river gets into such a bad state. If we could alleviate that bottleneck, I think there’s excellent angling potential.”

Whatever flow and allocations the ORC decides, it will then follow the Freshwater Planning Process (FPP). There will be a call for submissions, fed up to the chief freshwater commissioner, a panel convened and its written recommendation sent back to the council — which it can choose to accept or reject. Appeals may follow in the Environment Court or High Court — but only under restricted circumstances.

Council chief executive Richard Saunders acknowledges changes “have an impact on our community and it is only through a collective effort that we will achieve real and lasting change to the quality of freshwater right across our region ... We are committed to reaching a point where the future rules for this catchment are informed by evidence and understood by all.”

The plea is clear — work together and use the facts.



The Manuherikia is a special place and river — its future is reliant on decision making, that must now happen. Paragreen says: “A river shouldn’t need to be special to get base-level protection. The river’s intrinsic value should be reason alone to make sure we’re not causing inappropriate damage. If we’re taking water from the river — any river — we should be doing it in a way that’s sustainable for that water body. On the information seen so far, I think we’re a long way from that here.”