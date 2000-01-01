Fire stalked the timber town that was early Dunedin, writes Jonathan Howard.

In January 1865, William Meluish perched atop Mrs Muir’s boarding house on Bell Hill above Princes St, taking 10 exposures to form a 360 degree city panorama. It was taken just after the first major fire that year, and within two months, three more would dramatically change this cityscape and reverse fortunes.

Dunedin’s buildings then were mostly of timber, so a fire might not just destroy a single building, but engulf the wider settlement. Then, as now, the four Rs of emergency management were critical:

Since 1852 Dunedin residents had called for building regulations, for reduction of risk. In 1863 the Dunedin Building Ordinance was introduced to regulate construction of new buildings, party walls and chimneys. It was not yet operational in early 1865, though there were fines for neglecting chimney cleaning.

Since fire risk could not be eliminated, the town sought to improve readiness and response in the event, to limit loss and hasten recovery. The first fire engine was supplied in 1861 by the Liverpool and London Insurance Co., and the Dunedin Volunteer Fire Brigade was formed in 1862. Their herculean efforts in challenging conditions, including wind, and water shortage, were key to limiting destruction in the 1865 fires.

