Fire stalked the timber town that was early Dunedin, writes Jonathan Howard.
In January 1865, William Meluish perched atop Mrs Muir’s boarding house on Bell Hill above Princes St, taking 10 exposures to form a 360 degree city panorama. It was taken just after the first major fire that year, and within two months, three more would dramatically change this cityscape and reverse fortunes.
Dunedin’s buildings then were mostly of timber, so a fire might not just destroy a single building, but engulf the wider settlement. Then, as now, the four Rs of emergency management were critical:
Since 1852 Dunedin residents had called for building regulations, for reduction of risk. In 1863 the Dunedin Building Ordinance was introduced to regulate construction of new buildings, party walls and chimneys. It was not yet operational in early 1865, though there were fines for neglecting chimney cleaning.
Since fire risk could not be eliminated, the town sought to improve readiness and response in the event, to limit loss and hasten recovery. The first fire engine was supplied in 1861 by the Liverpool and London Insurance Co., and the Dunedin Volunteer Fire Brigade was formed in 1862. Their herculean efforts in challenging conditions, including wind, and water shortage, were key to limiting destruction in the 1865 fires.
Early on Sunday, January 15, the Bell Tower announced a fire (circled) that would destroy the three-storied timber Stafford Arms on the north side of Stafford St and two shops on either side. To prevent its spread the fire brigade demolished another shop and shanty on the uphill side, and laid wet blankets on buildings opposite. One man died re-entering the burning hotel. On January 20, nearby on Hope St, another fire destroyed five cottages.
Then on January 24, the Bell Tower awoke Dunedin again to fire (orange) on the east side of Princes St at the Exchange Hotel (2). Guests, many with burns, escaped through windows. The Bank of Otago (1) was gutted, but its stone walls halted the fire’s southward spread. Northwards it destroyed the Medical Hall (3), a shop/estate agents’ (4), printers’/booksellers’ (5), engravers’/printers’ (6), surveyors’, and the Meluish premises (7).
It gutted the earlier stone First Church (behind 8), but the fire brigade saved the new timber Interim First Church (8) and the west side of Princes St.
The Princes St fire on what was known as Meluish’s Corner is still smouldering. Wet blankets are seen on the Interim First Church.
Photo: Collection of Toitū Otago Settlers Museum (Album 98_52).
These images have been modified to show buildings lost during the fires. Parts 2 and 3 of a 10-part panorama of Dunedin. Photo: Ex Unsorted Print Collection: 10 part panorama of Dunedin in 1865. Ref: PAColl-3824-08. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand
The third major fire (red) broke out in the Octagon on February 8 at a building shared by a hay and corn dealers’ and upholsterers’/coach trimmers’ (5). They and their families woke and escaped, but the fire spread to Martin’s Royal Oak Hotel (6) and shops (7) towards Stuart St. A cottage was demolished to protect Lower Stuart St. Rescued furniture and goods placed in the centre of the Octagon had to be pulled further away, due to intense heat.
Spreading towards Princes St, the fire consumed a chemists’ (4), then Dr Burns’ residence (3), and Bennett’s Victorian Hotel (2). Its southern advance destroyed Cooper’s Family Hotel (1), but was halted, without loss of life, by the fire brigade. The west side of Princes St was only charred, thanks to wet blankets.
The fourth of these fires (orange), also in the Octagon, began sometime before 9pm on March 15 in the cellar of the produce merchant (4). Helped by a gusty wind it spread engulfing the tailors’ (3), bakers’ (2), and a hotel (1). It was halted here by pulling down the drapers’ premises on George St. It spread to the ironmonger (5), but the houses behind (6) were saved by the fire brigade, using water from the public baths (7). There were no deaths or serious injury.
These images have been modified to show buildings lost during the fires. Parts 8 and 9 of a 10 panorama of Dunedin. Photo: Ex Unsorted Print Collection: 10-part panorama of Dunedin in 1865. Ref: PAColl-3824-08. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand.
Text: Jonathan Howard
Page Design: Mathew Patchett