Tracking down the early Dunedin railway stations
Dunedin's railway station has had to switch tracks several times over the years.
The Dunedin Railway Station is an “outstanding monument of Edwardian architecture in New Zealand”, a category 1 HNZPT historic place and Tohu Whenua, recognised by the current significant restoration project to protect it well into the future. Designed by George Troup, it was opened in 1906 and finally completed in 1907. Today it is an important landmark and tourist destination, but also symbolises the railway system’s key role in developing Dunedin and the region from the 1870s. As well as importing and exporting produce (as it does now), it transported people across the country and Dunedin citizens in and out of work or to the beach.
The map, above, indicates some of the railway stations between Mosgiel and Port Chalmers around 1900.
The current central Dunedin Railway Station is the latest of three sites, all reclaimed from the harbour.
Dunedin's railway station has had to switch tracks several times over the years.
The Dunedin Railway Station is an “outstanding monument of Edwardian architecture in New Zealand”, a category 1 HNZPT historic place and Tohu Whenua, recognised by the current significant restoration project to protect it well into the future. Designed by George Troup, it was opened in 1906 and finally completed in 1907. Today it is an important landmark and tourist destination, but also symbolises the railway system’s key role in developing Dunedin and the region from the 1870s. As well as importing and exporting produce (as it does now), it transported people across the country and Dunedin citizens in and out of work or to the beach.
The map, above, indicates some of the railway stations between Mosgiel and Port Chalmers around 1900.
The current central Dunedin Railway Station is the latest of three sites, all reclaimed from the harbour.
On this 1874 panorama, are roughly indicated sites of our current station (circled in red, across the Stuart St jetty) and its 1884 predecessor (circled in yellow, where Toitū Settlers Museum now stands).
The panorama also shows the first railway station buildings (highlighted in pink, on what is now Queens Gardens), the Dunedin terminus of the privately owned Dunedin to Port Chalmers Railway opened in December 1872.
Increasing demand soon drove expansion beyond the original two acres of recently reclaimed land. The goods sheds were extended twice in 1873, in timber (3) then in brick (4).
They ran for 500 feet from the railway office (1), just below the Crawford St junction, all the way down High St to opposite Dunbar St.
An engine shed was added in 1874 (6), and in late 1874, a larger passenger station (2).
Initially, no turntable (added in 1874 (5)) was needed to rotate steam locomotives because two double Fairlie (double-ended) locomotives were in operation. One of these, Josephine, turned 150 in October and can be seen today at Toitū Settlers Museum.
Four frames of a panorama of Dunedin from First Church Spire, 1874, Dunedin, by Burton Brothers. Te Papa (O.043680, O.043681, O.043682 and O.043673). These are supplemented by details of two similar frames from another near-identical set. Te Papa (C.018416, C.018417). https://collections.tepapa.govt.nz/object/1527785
As the private Dunedin to Port Chalmers Railway was integrated into the public main south trunk line, connecting Dunedin with Balclutha (1875), Christchurch (1878) and Invercargill (1879), this, and the expanding city, pushed the government to realign the railway line, and develop a new (second) railway station site.
The image, left, was taken in late 1905, from the clocktower of the newly built (now current) railway station. It shows the second railway station site (highlighted in yellow), and the location of the earlier station is also indicated (circled in pink). The second station building was originally designed to be of Port Chalmers Breccia and Oamaru stone, 300 feet long, with a three-storey central block and two-storey wings. In early 1884, after foundations were laid (circled in yellow, still exposed two decades later), money got too tight and the build was postponed, indefinitely. These foundations still exist under the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum building. As a stop-gap, the 1874 passenger station (shown left of the tracks) and 1877 pedestrian bridge (shown beyond) were relocated, as part of a stop-gap development. The temporary new station remained in use until demolition in October 1906, as the our current railway station became operational.
The Dunedin to Port Chalmers Railway was officially opened in December 1872. Commemorative plaques will be unveiled on December 6 to mark the 150th anniversary of this event.
(Left) Detail from Dunedin Railway Station Tower, circa 1905, Dunedin, by Muir & Moodie. Te Papa (C.012145)
As the private Dunedin to Port Chalmers Railway was integrated into the public main south trunk line, connecting Dunedin with Balclutha (1875), Christchurch (1878) and Invercargill (1879), this, and the expanding city, pushed the government to realign the railway line, and develop a new (second) railway station site.
The image, above, was taken in late 1905, from the clocktower of the newly built (now current) railway station. It shows the second railway station site (highlighted in yellow), and the location of the earlier station is also indicated (circled in pink). The second station building was originally designed to be of Port Chalmers Breccia and Oamaru stone, 300 feet long, with a three-storey central block and two-storey wings. In early 1884, after foundations were laid (circled in yellow, still exposed two decades later), money got too tight and the build was postponed, indefinitely. These foundations still exist under the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum building. As a stop-gap, the 1874 passenger station (shown left of the tracks) and 1877 pedestrian bridge (shown beyond) were relocated, as part of a stop-gap development. The temporary new station remained in use until demolition in October 1906, as the our current railway station became operational.
The Dunedin to Port Chalmers Railway was officially opened in December 1872. Commemorative plaques will be unveiled on December 6 to mark the 150th anniversary of this event.
(Above) Detail from Dunedin Railway Station Tower, circa 1905, Dunedin, by Muir & Moodie. Te Papa (C.012145)
Text, photographs and concept by Jonathan Howard
Page Design: Mathew Patchett