Tracking down the early Dunedin railway stations

Dunedin's railway station has had to switch tracks several times over the years.

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

The Dunedin Railway Station is an “outstanding monument of Edwardian architecture in New Zealand”, a category 1 HNZPT historic place and Tohu Whenua, recognised by the current significant restoration project to protect it well into the future. Designed by George Troup, it was opened in 1906 and finally completed in 1907. Today it is an important landmark and tourist destination, but also symbolises the railway system’s key role in developing Dunedin and the region from the 1870s. As well as importing and exporting produce (as it does now), it transported people across the country and Dunedin citizens in and out of work or to the beach.

IMAGE: DCC IMAGE: DCC

The map, above, indicates some of the railway stations between Mosgiel and Port Chalmers around 1900.

The current central Dunedin Railway Station is the latest of three sites, all reclaimed from the harbour.