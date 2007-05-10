Having a prison in your backyard might not be on everyone’s wish list and for the people of Milton it has been something of a mixed bag. Fifteen years after the Milton Hilton opened its doors, Daisy Hudson takes a look at the impact it has had on locals.

Driving south along State Highway 1, past the farmland of the Taieri Plain, a large sign flashes by with an even bigger claim: you are entering ‘‘The Town of Opportunities’’.

This is Milton, population about 2200.

While perhaps slightly off the radar of people looking for their big break, the town’s economy has been solid, houses remain relatively affordable and it’s within commuting distance of Dunedin.

But some of its prosperity has come from a surprising source.

About 6km back north, down an inconspicuous side road, a different sign greets visitors: ‘‘Otago Corrections Facility.’’

If it wasn’t for the wire fences and security cameras, you might think it was a polytech campus.

Surrounded by leafy trees and rolling hills and home to broods of ducklings toddling along after their mothers, the facility dubbed the Milton Hilton feels like its own little world.

There are vege gardens and woodworking workshops, a gym and a whare.

It almost seems hard to believe it holds more than 400 prisoners, including those classified as high security.

But for the past 15 years, the Otago Corrections Facility has operated on the outskirts of Milton.

The $176 million facility opened its doors on May 10, 2007, one of four new prisons that opened between 2005 and 2007.

It was the subject of heated debate in the Clutha district.

On the pro-prison side were those who touted the economic benefits to the area, from contracts to build and do work at the prison through to more people moving to the district to work there.

Those on the other side of the argument alleged the facility would send crime and social issues skyrocketing, as families of prisoners would move to the area and prisoners would be released there.

A decade and a-half on, it still depends on who you talk to as to exactly which side has been proven right.

Having been mayor of the Clutha district for 12 years, and a member of the council before that, Bryan Cadogan has had a front row seat to the prison’s progress.

He acknowledges the angst felt by some in the community who worried about its impact during the planning stages.

But, by and large, he does not feel it has caused any significant increases in crime or social issues.

Anecdotally you hear it from people, but I think that every town’s got gangs, and every town’s got drugs. You’d have to be naive to think any different. I am immensely proud of how this district has embraced the issues, been brave enough to bring them out into the open and put support mechanisms around those that need it.

‘‘Don’t get me wrong — there will be elements, but there’s elements in every town.’’

Police data from 2014 to October 31 this year shows the Milton and Balclutha police stations dealt with a decreasing number of offences leading to court action.

Proceedings dropped from 353 in 2015 to 199 last year.

Police did not make staff available for an interview, but in a statement say they have no information to suggest an increase in crime in the area over the past 15 years that can be attributed to the prison opening.

‘‘We note the demographic of many communities across the country has changed over those years, for any number of reasons.’’

When the prison was first mooted, the district was looking for new employment opportunities, Mr Cadogan says.

The prison offered that.

‘‘They’ve been a great employer and a great contributor, especially to Milton and Waihola. There’s a lot of people who live here who work at the prison, so you’ve got good steady incomes, but also social and sporting and the like, lifting the numbers up.’’

Staff are scattered around Otago, from as far north as the Kilmog down to south of Balclutha.

When the prison opened it had 220 staff on the books — now the number is 330.

It reached 552 at one point, when prisoner numbers were higher.

When the ODT visited the prison in late November, there were 427 prisoners on site. It has the capacity for 454.

Whether significantly attributable to prison staff or not, the population of Milton and the surrounding area has steadily increased over the past 15 years.

According to Infometrics, the population of Milton and rural north Clutha in 2007 was 3770. Last year it was 4670.

The biggest single-year increase during that period was the year after the prison opened, 2008, when it rose by 3.2%.

As for social issues, Tokomairiro Community Hub co-ordinator Arna Smith says more people have been seeking social services in recent years.

But with housing shortages, higher living costs and more social issues in general, it’s hard to say if the prison’s proximity has had any impact.

Many positive outcomes have come from having the prison in the area, she says.

They include the donation of vegetables grown on site and wooden shelves for the hub.

‘‘We have been able to build positive staff connections and have had constant engagement and collaboration.

‘‘All of this has meant we have kept well informed with the wider perspectives in our community and we’ve also been fortunate enough to be invited to OCF to see the positive advantages of different programmes working first hand.’’

Mr Cadogan is also a vocal advocate for the education and support side of the prison’s activities.

I really believe in the restorative justice process and think a prison shouldn’t be looked at as an incarceration and a punishment — it’s part of a journey.

‘‘I’m immensely proud of the work the prison does around that restorative justice and reintegration into the community. Everyone deserves a chance, and everyone makes mistakes.’’

The types of programmes available at the prison have changed over the years as societal needs have changed.

One of the key elements of the prison’s education and rehabilitation work is giving prisoners skills they can use to find work on the outside. It also doubles as a way of giving back to the community.

For example, in July 9000 native trees grown by prisoners were given to various programmes, and vegetables grown on site are donated to a local foodbank.

A woodworking workshop provides a space for toys, furniture, predator traps and even temporary accommodation to be built by prisoners and donated.

Before the Government’s free school lunch programme launched, prisoners working in the kitchen used to make school lunches to be donated.