With good natural light, unintentional ghosting (highlighted in gold above) in the patched plasterwork on the north side of the building shows the shape of the parapet and roof gable of the lost City Hotel (1877). Its owners, Michael (1817-81) and Nancy Murphy (nee Flannagan 1828-1915) ran a competition for the design, won by Alfred T. Brindley (1852-1913) of Brindley and Stewart. At its opening, it was hoped that the building “would stand as a permanent mark in our architecture for all time", but it was demolished in 1986. After Michael’s death, Nancy carried on as the hotel keeper until 1888, then ran other Dunedin hotels. She once owned Rockwell Hall, in Wakari, named after her mother Rebecca Rockwell (1801-62).

City Hotel, Princes St, Dunedin, 1880s.

Collection of Toitū Otago Settlers Museum (57_93-2).