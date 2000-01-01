PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Harry’s foster mum sounded relieved to hear about Harry, but had ‘‘big concerns’’ about his future.



She called for urgent action.



‘‘He needs all the help he can be given, so he is not just another statistic.



‘‘He’s been micro-managed and medicated.



‘‘We cannot sit back and let a situation now unfold.



‘‘If society says ‘see you later’, he could self-destruct quite quickly.’’



She talked about health assessments in the past, but was unsure of later, confirmed diagnoses — if any.

The Oranga Tamariki statement of rights says ‘‘if you are leaving care because you are over 18, but would rather stay with a caregiver, you have the right to live with a caregiver until 21’’.



It also says Oranga Tamariki can give advice and assistance up to the age of 25.



The disability service where Harry lived says it guides young people with special needs towards positive adult lives with skills they need to live well.



It all sounded good, but didn’t sound like Harry’s case.



Nearly all young people ageing out of care — 96% — choose to leave their care provider.



Both the disability service and Oranga Tamariki indicated Harry had turned down help offered by them.



Oranga Tamariki regional manager Christine McKenna said Harry’s situation was ‘‘deeply concerning’’, and acknowledged Harry ‘‘has limited wider support available’’.



The disability service said it was challenging, when a young person ‘‘disengaged’’ when there could be a need for ‘‘support for that person to live independently and safely’’.



Oranga Tamariki said, regardless, it was ‘‘engaged with other agencies in the city to try and provide the support that Harry needs’’.



Ms McKenna said her staff in Dunedin ‘‘care deeply about him and all want the best for him’’.



That was at the end of August.



The night shelter is not daycare for teenagers with needs.



A small charity, it is open from 6pm to 9am.



During the day, its occupants must survive on the streets.



After five nights of free food and a warm bed, they must leave.



The shelter made an exception for Harry.



It extended his stay, and reached out to other charities, in the hope support and a home would materialise.



But when I next visited Harry at the shelter, no help had arrived.



Harry’s smartphone had also disappeared — lost or stolen.



He watched cartoons on the TV, sucked on a lolly and asked if he could come and spend the day with me.



I said ‘‘sorry, no’’. It was troubling.



By mid-September, there was still no plan.



Worse, Harry had got sick — and then disappeared.



Harry had suffered a seizure at the night shelter and the staff had called an ambulance.



Harry had recovered, but the cause was unknown.



The next day, he had gone to live with a woman he had met at the bus hub.



It sounded weird — who was she?



There was nothing the shelter staff could do. Harry was 18.



A few days later, I was at the hospital for unconnected reasons and Harry appeared: ‘‘Hello Mary’’.



Hot on his heels was a 40-something, thin woman: ‘‘He’s been having fits,’’ she said.



The woman was quickly surrounded by hospital security staff.



They served her a trespass notice and said ‘‘you know you are not allowed here’’.



She turned to Harry before being bundled into a police car.



Speaking in a stressed tone, she said ‘‘sorry, I have my own issues’’.



On a later day, I met up with the woman where she lived, to get the backstory.



It was a dimly lit, shared house.



She told me about her own challenges, including addiction to ‘‘the grog’’, an assault and time she had spent homeless — in shelters and on the street.



‘‘But you’re not going to turn this into a story about me, are you?’’



No. This was a story about Harry and the support and home he needs — which wasn’t to be found here.



From her stories, it seemed Harry’s time here had not been risk free.



Alcohol and drugs were in circulation — not supplied by her, she said.



Two other homeless males had also stayed — one younger than Harry.



There was a time when Harry turned up in the middle of the night, claiming he had been threatened with a gun, she said.



‘‘What sort of a person shuts the door on young people with nowhere to go?



‘‘I couldn’t stand the idea of kids walking the streets.’’



It turns out those door-shutters included me.



Back in the hospital, Harry had asked me ‘‘can I live with you?’’



No, he couldn’t — but leaving Harry to fend for himself again was clearly not an option.



I called the night shelter.



Acting above and beyond the charity’s remit, the shelter’s community worker Chris Edwards took Harry to Work and Income and demanded safe housing, flagging Harry’s situation and the need to contact Oranga Tamariki.



Work and Income put Harry in a George St motel room — on his own.



That evening, Harry vomited — and the motel owner took him to hospital.



Harry made his own way back and I visited him at the motel, along with Mr Edwards.



No-one had cleaned up his sick, so I did.



I interviewed them both. ‘‘Unless Harry has the appropriate support put in place, his future looks dark," Mr Edwards said.



‘‘He has no ability to look after himself or discern people who are good or bad for him, or stop things being stolen off him.



‘‘The list of his needs is tremendously long.’’



I asked Harry what he wanted.



‘‘It was all boundaries at the boys’ home.



‘‘I want freedom.



‘‘But I need help doing all the normal stuff, looking after money, eating the right things, getting training for a job.’’



He said he thought he had been ‘‘manipulated’’ by some people.



‘‘I feel tired from all the moving around,’’ Harry said.



He asked me again: ‘‘Can I come home with you?’’



No, he couldn’t. Sorry.



On the third night, he tried to kill himself.

